Ehave's Dashboard to Meet the Challenge of Electronic Health Records Security with BurstIQ Partnership Utilizing Blockchain Technology

A recent report released by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, notes that the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services have credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to US hospitals and healthcare providers.

The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The cloud based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. As a result of the strategic partnership with BurstIQ to further develop the blockchain capabilities of its platform, the Ehave Dashboard has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, universities and, ultimately, prescribers of Psychedelic therapy, to provide life-changing solutions to patients.

The Ehave Dashboard has been developed through years of testing with mental healthcare professionals at one of Canada’s largest hospitals, The Hospital for Sick Children in Ontario. In addition to providing better outcomes, the proprietary platform allows individuals to take control of their physical and mental health by enabling them to carry their medical records with them wherever they go. BurstIQ is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant global data platform, and the industry’s only Big Data blockchain that keeps data on chain and safe in the cloud.

Protecting patient data and Electronic Health Records is of utmost importance to healthcare providers. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services, have issued a cybersecurity advisory to the U.S. healthcare sector regarding a concerted effort to compromise and take hostage the computer systems of healthcare providers.i Several healthcare companies have been hit with litigation as patient records were compromised. The Office for Civil Rights reached a settlement with the city of New Haven, Connecticut, including a $202,400 civil monetary penalty and a corrective action plan, following a breach to the protected health information of just 498 patients caused by a 2017 HIPAA violation.ii Patients whose medical records were improperly accessed by a former Mayo Clinic employee are attempting to mount a class-action lawsuit against the health care provider for failing to protect their sensitive personal data.iii Riverside Psychiatric Medical Group settles with HHS OCR to resolve a potential HIPAA Right of Access violation. Missouri-based Saint Francis Healthcare System has reached a proposed $350,000 lawsuit settlement with the patients impacted by a ransomware attack on Ferguson Medical Group.iv These are only a few examples of the seriousness of protecting Electronic Health Records.