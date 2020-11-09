 

Capricor Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Multivalent Exosome-mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:15  |  84   |   |   

Potential Vaccine Candidate Employs Novel Exosome-Based mRNA Delivery Platform that Induces Long-Lasting Immunity to Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Proteins

Capricor Scheduling Pre-IND Meeting with FDA to Discuss Clinical Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases and disorders, in collaboration with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, announced today that positive data from a preclinical study for a multivalent exosome-based mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 has been posted on the bioRxiv preprint server and will be submitted for publication.

“Capricor’s unique exosome-based mRNA delivery platform is a novel type of SARS-CoV-2 potential vaccine being developed to aid in the worldwide fight against this virus, which continues to plague the world,” said Dr. Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor. “Exosomes are the body’s own drug delivery vehicle, produced by all cells, abundant in all biofluids, and demonstrated to be safe by decades of transfusion and transplantation medicine. This study represents a major step forward for our joint effort to develop exosome-based therapeutics. Furthermore, it highlights the ability of our exosome-based RNA delivery platform to deliver multiple mRNAs, induce long-lasting immune responses to multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins, and potentially elicit a broad-based, cellular immunity that extends beyond the Spike protein alone, which is the sole target of leading vaccine candidates.”

Key findings of the pre-clinical study in mice include:

  • Development of safe, non-toxic exosome formulation capable of delivering functional mRNA in vitro and in vivo.
  • Creation of a multiplexed exosome-RNA vaccine that expresses viral antigens engineered to induce cellular immunity and antibody responses to multiple proteins of SARS-CoV-2.
  • Validation that an exosome mRNA vaccine can induce:
    ° Persistent cellular immune responses to the SARS-CoV-2 N and S proteins.
    ° Moderate but sustained antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 N and S proteins.

Exosomes represent a natural drug delivery vehicle. Their small size, biological origin, minimal immunogenicity and normal role in delivering signals and RNAs to human cells indicates that they have the potential to expand the range of therapeutics that can be deployed in the fight against human disease. As a cell-free substance, exosomes can be stored, handled, reconstituted and administered in a similar fashion to common biopharmaceutical products, such as antibodies and other recombinant protein drugs.

Seite 1 von 4
Capricor Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capricor Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Multivalent Exosome-mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Potential Vaccine Candidate Employs Novel Exosome-Based mRNA Delivery Platform that Induces Long-Lasting Immunity to Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Proteins Capricor Scheduling Pre-IND Meeting with FDA to Discuss Clinical Strategy LOS …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Capricor Therapeutics to Present Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on November 12

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.08.20
512
Capricor DMD Spezialist