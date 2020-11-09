Cintas Earns 2021 Military Friendly and Military Spouse Friendly Employer Designations

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) announced today that it has earned the 2021 Military Friendly and Military Spouse Friendly Employer designations. Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly Companies survey. Organizations earning the Military Friendly Spouse Employer designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly and Military Friendly Spouse Employer for 15th consecutive year,” said Max Langenkamp, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Human Resources, Cintas. “Hiring military personnel continues to be one of our top priorities because from the time they enter service, military personnel are taught to perform under pressure, to exhibit characteristics such as discipline, integrity and teamwork. They also understand and experience working within diverse groups to achieve common objectives. These attributes closely mirror our company’s culture.”

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Our military hiring program dates back many years to our founder, Dick Farmer, who himself was a U.S. Marine Veteran,” added Langenkamp. “Dick understood that men and women who have served were a great source of talent and leadership, and today, our military program is as valuable as it was decades ago when it first began. We also have expanded our efforts to provide post-hire development, a mentorship program, and an internal employee-partner resource group called Valor to help support our men and women who have served and their family members.”