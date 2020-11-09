 

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Acceptance of a Signed Offer Letter From Piraeus Bank S.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:29  |  65   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tankers, today announced that it has accepted an offer letter whereby it intends to enter into an agreement for a new amortizing term loan facility of up to US$31.5 million with Piraeus Bank S.A. (the “Facility”) through three separate wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. This Facility is subject to the completion of customary closing conditions and the execution of a final loan agreement by the Company and its lenders. Proceeds from the Facility will be used to refinance an existing term loan facility for the M/T P. Fos and M/T P. Kikuma with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, through a first advance of up to US$22.5 million and to partially finance the acquisition of a fifth Aframax tanker vessel through a second advance of up to US$9.0 million. This Facility shall bear interest at the rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 2.85% per annum.

Assuming that the Company draws down the entire amount available under both advances, the Facility will be repayable in sixteen (16) quarterly installments of US$1.1 million, and concurrent with the sixteenth quarterly installment, within four years from the drawdown date, the Company will owe a balloon payment of US$13.9 million.

Separately, the Company has obtained approval from Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge to amend the existing credit facility, reducing the quarterly installments on the remaining US$28.1 million term loan secured by the M/T Blue Moon and M/T Briolette.     

Commenting on the term loan facility, Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to have agreed on the main terms for a new amortizing term loan facility of up to US$31.5 million with Piraeus Bank S.A. This is the second term loan facility that the Company has procured since its exclusive fleet deployment in the tanker sector and a testament to its strong relationships with commercial banks. This facility paves the way for the acquisition of our fifth Aframax tanker and the reduction of our quarterly installments to reduce our daily vessel cash breakeven, thus further facilitating the payment of dividends pursuant to our variable dividend policy. Upon drawdown of the facility and acquisition of the fifth Aframax tanker, we expect to comply with our stated financial leverage policy of net debt upon incurrence being below 35.0% of our fleet value.”

Seite 1 von 2
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Acceptance of a Signed Offer Letter From Piraeus Bank S.A. ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tankers, today announced that it has accepted an offer letter whereby it intends …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...