 

Pandemic Could Not Stop the Growth of Residential Energy Storage in Q2 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 15:30  |  68   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com Market Commentary

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Grew 48.7 MW, Up 10% from Q1, According to Analysts - While many American industries have fallen on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the home energy storage market enjoyed its second-best quarter on record in the second quarter of 2020. According to the Energy Storage Monitor, published by Wood Mackenzie and the U.S. Energy Storage Association, 48.7 megawatts/112 megawatt-hours of energy storage was added in American households, a 10% gain over the first quarter.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  NeoVolta (OTCQB: NEOV), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Sunpower (NASDAQ: SPWR) and Generac (NYSE: GNRC).

The Energy Storage Monitor noted that more homeowners than ever before are turning to backup power solutions in the form of stored solar energy. This comes during a year when prolonged grid outages caused by hurricanes and wildfires have struck many parts of the country.

The report expects ongoing home construction to drive even stronger growth in the latter part of the year. As a result, 2020 could double the battery capacity installed in 2019.

"The year is going to close out in a big way," said Daniel Finn-Foley, one of the report's authors. "We're going to top a gigawatt of storage deployed annually for the first time in the U.S. market."

Finn-Foley added that 2021 installations are on pace to surpass 3.7 gigawatts, representing a seven-fold increase over 2019.   As the residential energy storage market continues its remarkable trajectory, four of the most active companies are: NeoVoltaTesla, Sunpower and Generac.

NeoVolta (OTCQB: NEOV) – San Diego based NeoVolta, whose stock is trading around $3.80 per share, is the only pure-play energy storage company on this list. Recently, NeoVolta announced a 211% quarter-on-quarter increase in first quarter 2021 revenues. The company reported that revenues for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 were $1,000,171, compared to $321,650 for the same quarter of last year. This dramatic growth quarter-on-quarter reflected a continuing increase in sales of the company's NV14 and NV24 energy storage systems, primarily through a group of wholesale dealers and installers in California. With the increase in demand, the company has doubled its production in 2020 and plans to quadruple capacity by the end of this year. Read more about NEOV and recent news developments by visiting: https://www.neovolta.com/news/

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pandemic Could Not Stop the Growth of Residential Energy Storage in Q2 2020 Financialnewsmedia.com Market Commentary PALM BEACH,  Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Market Grew 48.7 MW, Up 10% from Q1, According to Analysts - While many American industries have fallen on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the home …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Department Store Retailing Market are projected to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2030 - ...
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy