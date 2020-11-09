Pandemic Could Not Stop the Growth of Residential Energy Storage in Q2 2020

The Energy Storage Monitor noted that more homeowners than ever before are turning to backup power solutions in the form of stored solar energy. This comes during a year when prolonged grid outages caused by hurricanes and wildfires have struck many parts of the country.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Grew 48.7 MW, Up 10% from Q1, According to Analysts - While many American industries have fallen on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the home energy storage market enjoyed its second-best quarter on record in the second quarter of 2020. According to the Energy Storage Monitor, published by Wood Mackenzie and the U.S. Energy Storage Association, 48.7 megawatts/112 megawatt-hours of energy storage was added in American households, a 10% gain over the first quarter. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: NeoVolta (OTCQB: NEOV), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Sunpower (NASDAQ: SPWR) and Generac (NYSE: GNRC).

The report expects ongoing home construction to drive even stronger growth in the latter part of the year. As a result, 2020 could double the battery capacity installed in 2019.

"The year is going to close out in a big way," said Daniel Finn-Foley, one of the report's authors. "We're going to top a gigawatt of storage deployed annually for the first time in the U.S. market."

Finn-Foley added that 2021 installations are on pace to surpass 3.7 gigawatts, representing a seven-fold increase over 2019. As the residential energy storage market continues its remarkable trajectory, four of the most active companies are: NeoVolta, Tesla, Sunpower and Generac.

