Verizon Media and Walmart’s One-of-a-Kind "30 Days of Savings" Campaign Returns

Joint Holiday Campaign Offers Consumers First Look Deals on Hundreds of Walmart Products and Innovative Commerce Content to Help them Save Time and Money

Verizon Media and Walmart team up to offer a fresh take on the holidays, empowering consumers with new commerce content, gift guides and interactive series to help them navigate shopping, save time and enjoy the season with the ones they love.

This year’s “30 Days of Savings” expansion is the second iteration of Verizon Media and Walmart’s 2019 holiday season campaign “30 Days of Savings,” which offers shoppers a first look at hundreds of Walmart products to save time and money.

The new campaign will enable consumers to experience novel shoppable content experiences including first look access to deals, gifting ideas and recipes, interactive series and videos and other dynamic content formats from Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch, In the Know, Engadget and RYOT Studios.



NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Media and Walmart launched their joint 2020 holiday campaign “30 Days of Savings,” an expanded commerce content series featuring shoppable gift guides, tips for how to navigate the holidays during these unprecedented times, and a month-long opportunity to save on hundreds of Walmart products.

Verizon Media’s first-party research shows that shoppers will be more intentional on how they spend their dollars. “30 Days of Savings” is designed to help shoppers navigate this holiday season and provide them with opportunities to find the perfect gift, recipe ideas and party planning inspiration to celebrate new and old traditions, all while saving time and money along the way. The new campaign is an expansion of Yahoo’s inaugural 2019 holiday campaign “30 Days of Savings,” as a result of a growing partnership between the two companies.

“We’re proud to partner with Walmart again, and hope this can provide inspiration during a holiday season that will feel different for many of us this year,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “Millions of people come to Verizon Media every day for trusted content, connections and commerce, and we hope this offers a seamless shopping experience for consumers this holiday.”

What can shoppers expect from “30 Days of Savings” holiday campaign?

Throughout the month, Verizon Media properties including Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch, In The Know, Engadget and RYOT Studios will help consumers find everything they need for the holidays through new commerce content. Readers will also get a first look at hundreds of Walmart products across electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, appliances, and more, to help them save money, time and jumpstart on their shopping. The components of the campaign include the following: