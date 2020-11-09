 

Verizon Media and Walmart’s One-of-a-Kind "30 Days of Savings" Campaign Returns

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:30  |  64   |   |   

Joint Holiday Campaign Offers Consumers First Look Deals on Hundreds of Walmart Products and Innovative Commerce Content to Help them Save Time and Money

What You Need To Know:

  • Verizon Media and Walmart team up to offer a fresh take on the holidays, empowering consumers with new commerce content, gift guides and interactive series to help them navigate shopping, save time and enjoy the season with the ones they love.
  • This year’s “30 Days of Savings” expansion is the second iteration of Verizon Media and Walmart’s 2019 holiday season campaign “30 Days of Savings,” which offers shoppers a first look at hundreds of Walmart products to save time and money.
  • The new campaign will enable consumers to experience novel shoppable content experiences including first look access to deals, gifting ideas and recipes, interactive series and videos and other dynamic content formats from Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch, In the Know, Engadget and RYOT Studios.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Today, Verizon Media and Walmart launched their joint 2020 holiday campaign “30 Days of Savings,” an expanded commerce content series featuring shoppable gift guides, tips for how to navigate the holidays during these unprecedented times, and a month-long opportunity to save on hundreds of Walmart products.

Verizon Media’s first-party research shows that shoppers will be more intentional on how they spend their dollars. “30 Days of Savings” is designed to help shoppers navigate this holiday season and provide them with opportunities to find the perfect gift, recipe ideas and party planning inspiration to celebrate new and old traditions, all while saving time and money along the way. The new campaign is an expansion of Yahoo’s inaugural 2019 holiday campaign “30 Days of Savings,” as a result of a growing partnership between the two companies.

“We’re proud to partner with Walmart again, and hope this can provide inspiration during a holiday season that will feel different for many of us this year,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “Millions of people come to Verizon Media every day for trusted content, connections and commerce, and we hope this offers a seamless shopping experience for consumers this holiday.”

What can shoppers expect from “30 Days of Savings” holiday campaign?

Throughout the month, Verizon Media properties including Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch, In The Know, Engadget and RYOT Studios will help consumers find everything they need for the holidays through new commerce content. Readers will also get a first look at hundreds of Walmart products across electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, appliances, and more, to help them save money, time and jumpstart on their shopping. The components of the campaign include the following:

Seite 1 von 3
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Media and Walmart’s One-of-a-Kind "30 Days of Savings" Campaign Returns Joint Holiday Campaign Offers Consumers First Look Deals on Hundreds of Walmart Products and Innovative Commerce Content to Help them Save Time and MoneyWhat You Need To Know: Verizon Media and Walmart team up to offer a fresh take on the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
The all-new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, available to order from Verizon on 11/6
05.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Verizon auf 'Overweight' - Ziel hoch auf 65 Dollar
05.11.20
JPMORGAN stuft Verizon auf 'Overweight'
02.11.20
Verizon supports military families now and always; gives best pricing to those who serve
02.11.20
Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Helping New Jersey Small Businesses Rebound
31.10.20
Bei Tech ganz weit vorn: Verizons Dividendenrendite von 4,4 %
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
30.10.20
Verizon’s ‘Full Transparency’ launches blockchain verification for news releases
29.10.20
Verizon gives customers more premium gaming experiences on the network built for gamers
29.10.20
Verizon continues to expand 5G Home Internet to customers across the country

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN