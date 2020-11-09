 

Groupe PSA A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Peugeot S.A. ("Groupe PSA") (Paris:UG) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA") (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) today reveal the logo of Stellantis, the new group that will result from their 50:50 merger.

The logo symbolises the rich heritage of Stellantis’ founding companies and the unique combined strengths of the new group’s portfolio of 14 storied automotive brands, as well as the diversity of professional backgrounds of its employees working in all the regions. Along with the Stellantis name – whose Latin root “stello” means “to brighten with stars” – it is the visual representation of the spirit of optimism, energy and renewal of a diverse and innovative company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility.

