 

UBS Advisor Greg Mendoza Named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors List

UBS announced today that Greg Mendoza, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Hartford, Connecticut (CT) office has been named to the Financial Times (FT) 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors list for 2020.

With 20 years of wealth management and consulting experience, Greg focuses on serving the investment and planning needs of individuals, privately held companies, and retirement plans sponsors. He heads the Integrated Wealth Management Group’s retirement plan practice, possesses the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designations, and assists organizations in evaluating and maintaining suitable retirement plans.

“Greg frequently presents on best practices and minimizing fiduciary risk. He applies financial, goals-based analysis to fulfill client needs involving education funding, retirement and estate planning,” said William A. Cholowa, Central New England / New York State Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We are extremely proud of Greg’s well-deserved recognition and it’s an absolute pleasure to have him on our team.”

In the past, Greg has been nationally recognized as one of PLANADVISER/PLANSPONSOR’s Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers (2010) and Most Successful Retirement Plan Advisers (2008). In 2015, 2018 and 2019 he was named a 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisor by the Financial Times. Greg attended Western New England College and obtained a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology/Chemistry. He and his family reside in West Hartford, CT.

The Financial Times Top 401 Retirement Plan Advisors ranking aims to provide a list of elite professionals who specialize in advising US employers on their defined contribution plans. The advisors were assessed using quantifiable data, and were required to have at least 20% of client assets in defined contribution plans.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.ft.com/reports/top-401-advisers.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved.

