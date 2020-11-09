UBS Advisor Greg Mendoza Named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors List

With 20 years of wealth management and consulting experience, Greg focuses on serving the investment and planning needs of individuals, privately held companies, and retirement plans sponsors. He heads the Integrated Wealth Management Group’s retirement plan practice, possesses the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designations, and assists organizations in evaluating and maintaining suitable retirement plans.

UBS announced today that Greg Mendoza, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Hartford, Connecticut (CT) office has been named to the Financial Times (FT) 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors list for 2020.

“Greg frequently presents on best practices and minimizing fiduciary risk. He applies financial, goals-based analysis to fulfill client needs involving education funding, retirement and estate planning,” said William A. Cholowa, Central New England / New York State Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We are extremely proud of Greg’s well-deserved recognition and it’s an absolute pleasure to have him on our team.”

In the past, Greg has been nationally recognized as one of PLANADVISER/PLANSPONSOR’s Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers (2010) and Most Successful Retirement Plan Advisers (2008). In 2015, 2018 and 2019 he was named a 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisor by the Financial Times. Greg attended Western New England College and obtained a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology/Chemistry. He and his family reside in West Hartford, CT.

The Financial Times Top 401 Retirement Plan Advisors ranking aims to provide a list of elite professionals who specialize in advising US employers on their defined contribution plans. The advisors were assessed using quantifiable data, and were required to have at least 20% of client assets in defined contribution plans.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.ft.com/reports/top-401-advisers.

