 

Emotomy Deepens Integration with Schwab Advisor Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 16:00  |  52   |   |   

Emotomy, an institutional-caliber digital investment platform, can help advisors improve their daily efficiency with the seamless integration of Emotomy’s powerful portfolio construction tool and the Schwab Advisor Center custodial platform.

“This latest update from Emotomy offers a streamlined experience to users, and builds on Emotomy’s history of integrating its award-winning technology with the tools and services advisors use every day,” said Sabrina Bailey, Head of Emotomy and Northern Trust’s Digital Investment Advice platform. “As one of the few open-architecture solutions, Emotomy was already a work simplifier and time saver for advisors. This integration enhances both of these key benefits and demonstrates our continued commitment to integrating with fintech providers, improving advisor efficiency.”

With this new single sign-on experience advisors will have seamless access to Schwab Advisor Center via Emotomy, creating workflow efficiencies that can help them get assistance faster. “Schwab is pleased to see the deepened integration with Emotomy,” said Kartik Srinivasan, Senior Managing Director of Schwab Digital Advisor Solutions. “Quality integration like this aligns well with our ongoing strategy to offer advisors depth and choice among leading industry technology providers.”

With a powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and a management oversight feature, Emotomy enables financial professionals to provide scalable personalized advice to their clients by offering a highly customizable digital platform.

This latest enhancement to the Emotomy platform is just one in a series of 2020 release updates that have delivered a modernized user interface to help advisors personalize the user experience for their clients and introduced greater choice on its open-architecture platform. Earlier this year, the platform was updated to include a multi-factor income portfolio for those advisors seeking income in a low-yield environment.

Northern Trust Asset Management completed its acquisition of Belvedere Advisors LLC, which included the Emotomy platform, one year ago.1 Since acquisition, Emotomy has launched a new public-facing website (www.emotomy.com). And in the coming weeks will release an upgraded version of its platform.

About Emotomy

Emotomy is an institutional-caliber digital investment platform that lets financial advisors easily personalize and brand their advice — at scale. A true open architecture solution, Emotomy offers advisors unique investment and custodial flexibility. Designed by a Chief Investment Officer, advisors can leverage the sophisticated portfolio management, risk, and trading capabilities to implement their own strategies, or access and build on its exclusive investment options. With Emotomy’s powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and management oversight feature, advisors and CIOs are able to spend more time enhancing the client experience and less on administration.

Seite 1 von 2
Northern Trust Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emotomy Deepens Integration with Schwab Advisor Center Emotomy, an institutional-caliber digital investment platform, can help advisors improve their daily efficiency with the seamless integration of Emotomy’s powerful portfolio construction tool and the Schwab Advisor Center custodial platform. “This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:15 Uhr
Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Launches Next-Generation Investor Portal
05.11.20
Northern Trust Named Best Private Bank in the U.S.
29.10.20
Northern Trust Universe Data: Solid Gains for Institutional Plan Sponsors in Third Quarter of 2020
28.10.20
Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Delivers Advanced Research Management and Investment Analysis Features for Asset Owners
27.10.20
Northern Trust Pension Universe Data: Canadian Pension Plans Harness the Strength of Equity Returns During Third Quarter 2020
22.10.20
Northern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago
21.10.20
Northern Trust Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
20.10.20
Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
15.10.20
New Report Reveals Six Common Drivers of Unexpected Portfolio Results
14.10.20
Driehaus Capital Management Expands Relationship With Northern Trust With Appointment as Fund Administrator for Driehaus Mutual Funds