Emotomy Deepens Integration with Schwab Advisor Center

“This latest update from Emotomy offers a streamlined experience to users, and builds on Emotomy’s history of integrating its award-winning technology with the tools and services advisors use every day,” said Sabrina Bailey, Head of Emotomy and Northern Trust’s Digital Investment Advice platform. “As one of the few open-architecture solutions, Emotomy was already a work simplifier and time saver for advisors. This integration enhances both of these key benefits and demonstrates our continued commitment to integrating with fintech providers, improving advisor efficiency.”

Emotomy, an institutional-caliber digital investment platform, can help advisors improve their daily efficiency with the seamless integration of Emotomy’s powerful portfolio construction tool and the Schwab Advisor Center custodial platform.

With this new single sign-on experience advisors will have seamless access to Schwab Advisor Center via Emotomy, creating workflow efficiencies that can help them get assistance faster. “Schwab is pleased to see the deepened integration with Emotomy,” said Kartik Srinivasan, Senior Managing Director of Schwab Digital Advisor Solutions. “Quality integration like this aligns well with our ongoing strategy to offer advisors depth and choice among leading industry technology providers.”

With a powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and a management oversight feature, Emotomy enables financial professionals to provide scalable personalized advice to their clients by offering a highly customizable digital platform.

This latest enhancement to the Emotomy platform is just one in a series of 2020 release updates that have delivered a modernized user interface to help advisors personalize the user experience for their clients and introduced greater choice on its open-architecture platform. Earlier this year, the platform was updated to include a multi-factor income portfolio for those advisors seeking income in a low-yield environment.

Northern Trust Asset Management completed its acquisition of Belvedere Advisors LLC, which included the Emotomy platform, one year ago.1 Since acquisition, Emotomy has launched a new public-facing website (www.emotomy.com). And in the coming weeks will release an upgraded version of its platform.

About Emotomy

Emotomy is an institutional-caliber digital investment platform that lets financial advisors easily personalize and brand their advice — at scale. A true open architecture solution, Emotomy offers advisors unique investment and custodial flexibility. Designed by a Chief Investment Officer, advisors can leverage the sophisticated portfolio management, risk, and trading capabilities to implement their own strategies, or access and build on its exclusive investment options. With Emotomy’s powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and management oversight feature, advisors and CIOs are able to spend more time enhancing the client experience and less on administration.