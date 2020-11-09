Takeda to Highlight Research Commitment in Bleeding Disorders and Personalized Care at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Annual Meeting

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE: 4502/NYSE:TAK ) today announced it will present nine company-sponsored abstracts at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, being held virtually for the first time December 5-8, 2020. These data span Takeda’s extensive hematology portfolio and R&D pipeline, featuring results across various bleeding disorders, including hemophilia A, von Willebrand disease and sickle cell disease. The Takeda Hematology team is proud to once again have a significant presence at ASH along with Takeda Oncology, which shared its abstracts in a separate release .

“Rare bleeding disorder patients need consistent, personalized treatment approaches and support. This unprecedented year has stressed the importance of creating solutions tailored to the individual patient and their unique needs,” Cheryl Schwartz, Senior Vice President, head of Takeda’s U.S. Rare Disease Business Unit, said. “We are proud that the data being presented at this year’s ASH meeting underscore our commitment to the rare bleeding disorders community.”

A full list of accepted hematology abstracts is outlined below. All times listed are in Pacific Standard Time:

Bleeding Disorder/Disease

State Abstract Title Abstract Number/Presentation

Details Hemophilia A Patient Preferences for Hemophilia A Treatments: A Discrete Choice Experiment Day: December 5, 2020

Time: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting) 7:00 AM-3:30 PM



#1623 poster presentation



Session #904 Effectiveness and Safety Outcomes in Patients with Hemophilia A Receiving Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant) for At Least 5 Years in a Real-world Setting: 6-Year Interim Analysis of the AHEAD International and German Studies Day: December 7, 2020

Time: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting) 7:00 AM-3:30 PM



#2698 poster presentation



Session #322 Dosing, Patient Satisfaction and Other Patient-Reported Outcomes after Switching to Rurioctocog Alfa Pegol in ATHN 2: A Longitudinal, Observational Study of Previously Treated Hemophilia Patients Switching Coagulation Replacement Factor Products Day: December 5, 2020

Time: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting) 7:00 AM-3:30 PM



#870 poster presentation



Session #322 Assessing Patient Experiences with Prophylactic Treatments for Hemophilia A: Concept Elicitation for Gene Therapy Blood

Volume 136, Issue Supplement 1

November 5, 2020



Online publish only von Willebrand Disease Characterization of Hysterectomy in Women with VWD Using Data from a US Medical Claims Database Day: December 6, 2020

Time: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting) 7:00 AM-3:30 PM



#1794 poster presentation



Session #322 Assessment of rVWF Pharmacokinetics in Overweight and Obese VWD Patients Using a Population Pharmacokinetic Model Day: December 5, 2020

Time: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting) 7:00 AM-3:30 PM



#859 poster presentation



Session #322 Retrospective Chart Review of Gastrointestinal Bleeding in Patients With von Willebrand Disease Blood

Volume 136, Issue Supplement 1

November 5, 2020



Online publish only Congenital Hemophilia A or

Hemophilia B Real-world clinical management of patients with congenital hemophilia and inhibitors: interim analysis of the FEIBA Global Outcome study (FEIBA GO) Blood

Volume 136, Issue Supplement 1

November 5, 2020



Online publish only Sickle Cell Disease Prevalence of Vasco-occlusive Crises (VOCs) in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease: A Retrospective US Claims Database Analysis Blood

Volume 136, Issue Supplement 1

November 5, 2020



Online publish only

About Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a chronic disease that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to absent or deficient clotting factor in the blood.1 Hemophilia A is more common than hemophilia B; in 2018, hemophilia A affects about 158,225 people, whereas hemophilia B affects about 31,247 people worldwide.2 People with hemophilia, working closely with their healthcare professionals, can live healthy lives with proper care and adequate treatment. Treatment regimens typically include on-demand and/or regular prophylactic infusions of factor replacement therapy to control or prevent the risk of bleeding.1,2

About von Willebrand disease (VWD)

VWD is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, affecting up to one percent of the U.S. population.3 VWD is caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of von Willebrand factor (VWF), one of several types of proteins in the blood that are needed to facilitate proper blood clotting.3 Due to this defect or deficiency in VWF, blood is not able to clot effectively in people with VWD, which may result in heavy menstrual periods, easy bruising or frequent nose bleeds.3 Bleeding caused by VWD varies greatly among patients with this disease.4

About Takeda Hematology

Takeda is a leader in hemophilia with the longest heritage and a market-leading portfolio, backed by established safety and efficacy profiles with decades of real-world experience. We have 70+ years of experience driving innovation for patients and a broad portfolio of 11 products across multiple bleeding disorders.9 Our experience as leaders in hematology means we are well prepared to meet today’s needs as we pursue future developments in the treatment of bleeding disorders. Together with the hematology community, we are committed to raising expectations for the future, including earlier diagnosis, earlier and better protection against bleeds, and more personalized patient care.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

