FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES PURGE VIRUS, LLC HAS SIGNED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH TRUSTED CLIENT SOLUTIONS, LLC TO ENHANCE COVID-19 DISINFECTION

The Immaculight ceiling mount fixture combines TCS’ proven CleanWhite surface disinfecting LEDs and their pathogen-destroying Air Guardian that vacuums away and kills viruses with safely encased UV-A and UV-C light, mitigating person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 with multiple quality air turns every hour (up to 99.99% purification with a single air pass). Air Guardian is laboratory-tested and proven in numerous clinical studies to destroy COVID-19 and other dangerous pathogens in seconds.

Chicago, IL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC has signed a Strategic Partnership agreement with Trusted Client Solutions, LLC (TCS), to expand Purge Virus’ disinfection solutions with TCS’ Immaculight technology that uses advanced light-emitting diode (LED) technology and UV-A and UV-C light to clean air and surface pathogens while simultaneously providing energy saving illumination. For more information see: https://purgevirus.com/led-devices .

“Immaculight is the only single, multi-modal ceiling mounted device that safely and continuously kills airborne and surfaces pathogens, particles, and pollutants and provides the highest level of protection in the presence of humans and animals. There is simply nothing else like it,” said Stephen Boyd, President of Trusted Client Solutions, LLC.

In the “new normal” created by Covid-19, this agreement enables Purge Virus to provide precision, room-based disinfection, as an ideal overwatch for other disinfection efforts. The technologies are excellent for facilities ranging from nursing homes to schools and from dental practices to office buildings. The LED/UV ceiling fixtures enhance Purge Virus’ line of wall mounted, portable, and in-duct disinfection to give facility owners and managers an even broader range of choices for germicidal disinfection.

According to the Energy Manager at a school district in Texas, “The district’s original attendance numbers started at 87% in the classroom and 13% online. Six weeks later we are at 93% classroom attendance. Our staff feels that the Immaculight products play a crucial role in keeping people safe knowing that the technology is disinfecting while class is in session. To date, we have had ZERO cases of the COVID-19 virus.” There were 130,930 K-12 schools in the U.S. in 2018 according to the National Center for Education Statistics ( https://educationdata.org/number-of-public-schools ), illustrating the significant addressable market of this one vertical alone.