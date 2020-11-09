Sophos Intercept X Named Best Endpoint Security Solution by CRN for Fourth Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that Sophos Intercept X is once again named the best Endpoint Security Solution by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. For the fourth consecutive year, Sophos Intercept X is a winner in the CRN Tech Innovator Awards, which honor the channel’s most innovative technology solutions and services.

“The pace at which the threat landscape is changing is at an all-time high, and today’s remote working environments are ripe for attack,” said Erin Malone, senior vice president of sales for Americas at Sophos. “Sophos Intercept X stops the most advanced attacks, protecting users against stealthy cybercriminals who are using new maneuvers to evade detection. Sophos is relentless in its mission to enable partners with the industry’s best next-generation cybersecurity solutions, and to be recognized for a fourth straight year by CRN as the market leader is validation that we’re succeeding in doing exactly that.”

Sophos Intercept X is the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. It employs a comprehensive defense-in-depth approach to endpoint protection that stops the widest range of threats. Endpoint detection and response (EDR) advancements, introduced in June 2020 as part of Sophos’ most significant product upgrade ever, make it the first solution designed for both security analysts and IT administrators, giving channel partners and end users the threat intelligence and security expertise needed to quickly identify, prioritize and respond to issues.

Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) is also named one of the best Security Threat Intelligence / Incident Response offerings. A CRN Tech Innovator Award finalist, Sophos MTR is a fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response services that stands apart with its ability to proactively take action on an organization’s behalf to mitigate threats in real time. Launched in October 2020 as part of Sophos MTR, Sophos Rapid Response is an industry-first, fixed-fee remote incident response service that identifies and neutralizes active cybersecurity attacks throughout its entire 45-day term of engagement.