Dassault Systèmes disclosure of trading in own shares
Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 9, 2020
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: October 30, 2020 to November 3, 2020
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|18,517
|145.9230
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|5,897
|145.9562
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|3,000
|145.9904
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|5,060
|145.9606
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|14,862
|145.7703
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|4,339
|145.8583
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|2,896
|145.8732
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|5,460
|145.9193
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|19,728
|145.9718
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|4,796
|145.9877
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|1,517
|145.9987
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Nov-2020
|FR0000130650
|6,188
|145.9907
|BATE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
