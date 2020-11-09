Merck Announces Out-Licensing Agreement for Investigational Atacicept with Vera Therapeutics
Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Not intended for UK and US based media
- Merck out-licenses Phase IIb-ready atacicept to Vera Therapeutics
- Phase IIa trial conducted by Merck shows promising results in IgA nephropathy
(IgAN), also known as "Berger's disease"
- Out-licencing deal includes 10% equity in Vera Therapeutics and up to EUR 605
million in development and commercial milestones, plus royalties on any future
net sales
Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it,
through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., has entered into an out-licensing
agreement with biotechnology company Vera Therapeutics, South San Francisco,
USA, for the further development of investigational therapy atacicept. Vera
Therapeutics will first prioritize to take atacicept into a Phase IIb study in
IgA nephropathy (IgAN), an autoimmune kidney disease also known as "Berger's
disease".
"The positive results from our Phase IIa study in IgA nephropathy reinforce the
potential of this compound, and we are pleased to see Vera Therapeutics take it
into the next phase of development," says Andreas Stickler, Chief Financial
Officer and Head of Strategy, Business Development and Portfolio Management of
the healthcare business sector of Merck. "This agreement shows how we are
executing on our strategy to focus on our priority assets and areas of
expertise, while underscoring our commitment to ensure promising molecules from
our immunology pipeline have the opportunity to make it to patients as quickly
as possible."
Atacicept is a recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble TACI
receptor that binds to the cytokines BLyS and APRIL. These cytokines are members
of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and
autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases such as
IgAN. IgAN is one of the most common kidney diseases worldwide, with a remaining
high unmet medical need for efficacious new medications to treat the disease.
As part of the agreement, Merck will receive 10% equity in Vera Therapeutics, up
to a total of EUR 605 million related to delivering on certain development and
commercial milestones, plus royalties on any future net sales. Vera Therapeutics
will assume full responsibility for the development and commercialization of the
atacicept program in all indications. A Phase IIb study in IgAN is planned to
start in the second quarter of 2021.
JANUS (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02808429) , a Phase IIa,
