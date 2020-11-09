Merck Announces Out-Licensing Agreement for Investigational Atacicept with Vera Therapeutics

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

- Out-licencing deal includes 10% equity in Vera Therapeutics and up to EUR 605million in development and commercial milestones, plus royalties on any futurenet salesMerck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it,through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., has entered into an out-licensingagreement with biotechnology company Vera Therapeutics, South San Francisco,USA, for the further development of investigational therapy atacicept. VeraTherapeutics will first prioritize to take atacicept into a Phase IIb study inIgA nephropathy (IgAN), an autoimmune kidney disease also known as "Berger'sdisease"."The positive results from our Phase IIa study in IgA nephropathy reinforce thepotential of this compound, and we are pleased to see Vera Therapeutics take itinto the next phase of development," says Andreas Stickler, Chief FinancialOfficer and Head of Strategy, Business Development and Portfolio Management ofthe healthcare business sector of Merck. "This agreement shows how we areexecuting on our strategy to focus on our priority assets and areas ofexpertise, while underscoring our commitment to ensure promising molecules fromour immunology pipeline have the opportunity to make it to patients as quicklyas possible."Atacicept is a recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble TACIreceptor that binds to the cytokines BLyS and APRIL. These cytokines are membersof the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival andautoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases such asIgAN. IgAN is one of the most common kidney diseases worldwide, with a remaininghigh unmet medical need for efficacious new medications to treat the disease.As part of the agreement, Merck will receive 10% equity in Vera Therapeutics, upto a total of EUR 605 million related to delivering on certain development andcommercial milestones, plus royalties on any future net sales. Vera Therapeuticswill assume full responsibility for the development and commercialization of theatacicept program in all indications. A Phase IIb study in IgAN is planned tostart in the second quarter of 2021.JANUS (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02808429) , a Phase IIa,