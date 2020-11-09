 

Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Launches Next-Generation Investor Portal

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced the launch of its next-generation investor portal for alternative asset managers, offering an enhanced investor experience with updated data feeds, customized views and analysis.

Increasingly, investors seek digitized investment data to move away from paper and toward cloud-based platforms that offer 24/7 access to their portfolio information in order to empower their decision-making process. Built in partnership with fintech provider InvestCloud, the investor portal enables alternative asset managers to provide a powerful data experience to their investors while gaining a deeper understanding of their investor base.

“We aim to be an extension of our clients’ business and understand the significant role that technology plays in their relationships with investors,” said Jeff Boyd, chief executive officer of Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services. “With this innovative new portal, we have empowered our clients with greater agility to meet evolving investor expectations as the alternatives industry quickly becomes more complex.”

Alternative asset managers, including CarVal Investors, are eager to embrace the investor-facing portal as a tool in heightening the investor experience. “Creating an industry-best investor experience is a top priority for CarVal,” said Chris Hedberg, chief financial officer of CarVal Investors. “This portal creates that experience by giving our investors more influence over their individual data consumption and interaction with our platform.”

The Northern Trust investor portal solution provides multiple features to enhance the user experience:

  • Direct interface allowing investors 24/7 access to their updated investment data.
  • Secure data transmission and data visualizations of metrics including balances, transactions and returns.
  • Custom data views, plus the ability to save and export these views into Excel.
  • Seamless workflows with automated notifications prompting investors to share information with their investment manager when needed.
  • Manager portal providing intuitive analytics that enable easy viewing of total investor base with the ability to drill into details at an individual investor level.

“Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services continues to show true leadership in keeping investors' needs front and center,” said Will Bailey, chief strategy officer at InvestCloud. “We are excited to partner with Northern Trust as they transform fund administration operations by embracing digital capabilities, including 24/7 investor data access, visualization of key metrics, and massive data analysis flexibility.”

Future versions of the investor portal will also include electronic submission of capital activity and other supporting documents, as well as data visualization for tracking committed capital against funded capital for private equity managers.

Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services is a leading provider of administration and middle office services for alternative fund managers and institutional investors with complex portfolios. Its extensive asset servicing solutions support a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, providing integrated middle-office capabilities from the point of trade capture through to investor statements around a single set of books and records.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

