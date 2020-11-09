Mr. Holen owns as of the date hereof a total of 1,465,253 shares, equal to 0.41 per cent of the outstanding shares in HBC. 935,388 shares are owned via his fully owned company, Paso AS, and 529,865 shares are held privately.

Ola Holen, chairman of the Board of Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company" or "HBC"), has in connection with the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on 11 November 2020, received proxy rights without voting instructions from shareholders representing 43,319,914 shares in the Company, equal to approx. 12.21% of the voting rights.

After the receipt of the above-mentioned proxies, Mr. Holen represents a total of 44,785,167 shares and votes, equal to 12.62% of the voting rights at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting in HBC on 11 November 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Mob: +47 93632966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

