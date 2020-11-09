 

DSG Global Subsidiary Imperium Motors Secures $5.7 Million In Pre-Orders for Electric Vehicles

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, announces electric vehicle pre-orders of $5.7 Million. The electric vehicles will be distributed to multiple locations in North and South America.

The orders, for 1,155 vehicles, are for vehicles types already approved for sale including the Urbee Sport, Urbee Mid-Speed Van, E-Bikes and Scooters. DSG intends to fulfill these orders during Q1 2021. The company is also completing the steps in order to distribute High Speed SUV’s, Trucks and Buses throughout North America. The company will begin taking orders later this year for those vehicles as well.

Imperium Motor Company anticipates sales of at least $20.4 Million during the first half of 2021 and escalating during the second half of the year as production continues to increase and more models become available.

“We are pleased with the ability to begin delivering quality electric vehicles to well established customers. The vehicles will be financed through lines of credit with two of the major electric vehicle manufacturers in the world. Having an established sales leader in the electric car industry, like Rick Curtis, has been invaluable. He brings extensive import and export experience for multiple continents. His forty years of senior automotive management experience in retail, wholesale, distribution and final manufacturing are invaluable to our success and expansion plans. He will quickly build our dealer network and distribution system to become a leader in the Electric Vehicle industry. He was a consultant to one of the largest Electric Vehicle Companies in the world, he will be able to utilize his broad and diverse contacts as outlets for marketing and sales of our Electric Vehicle brands,” stated Bob Silzer, President and CEO DSG Global.

“The interest in our products is very strong and as more models become available for sale, we expect revenue to escalate fairly quickly. By the beginning of Q2, we expect strong sales for SUV’s, trucks and buses, which are not even currently included in our first half 2021 projections. We anticipate several significant milestones in the coming weeks as we establish our dealer network, receive cars at our experience Centre and host a ‘Grand Opening’, and continue homologation of the remainder of our vehicle fleet,” said Rick Curtis, President Imperium Motor Company.

