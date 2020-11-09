- Dermatology clinics are the key end user in cosmetics lasers market in 2017 due to presence of advanced facilities, North America led the global market

- Expansion in medical tourism in Asia Pacific and Latin America make these regions highly lucrative, Asia Pacific market to clock impressive CAGR on back of cosmetics industry

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A range of aesthetics procedures are accomplished by lasers such as hair removal, tattoo removal, wrinkles, acne and scar removal, and skin rejuvenation with promising clinical outcomes. Some of the key technologies used are Q-Switched, intense pulse light (IPL), infrared lasers, and high-power optically pumped semiconductor (HOPSL) lasers.

The growing attractiveness of laser technology for the treatment of scar and acne removal is a key avenue for players in the cosmetics lasers market.

A steady drive in the cosmetic laser market has come from the strides being made by the medical tourism industry. This has made accessible high technological and clinical expertise at relatively lower cost to the target population. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America have witnessed rapidly growing revenue streams due to this.

The cosmetic lasers market stood at US$ 1,455.1 Mn in 2017 and is projected to garner a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Cosmetic Lasers Market Report

By 2026, the market is projected to reach worth of US$ 4,553.0 Mn .

. Dermatology clinics held the major market share in 2018 among the various end users

Of the various key applications, scar & acne removal projected to expand at high CAGR during 2018 – 2026

The aforementioned segment was valued at US$ 570.7 Mn in 2017

in 2017 Of the various modalities, multiplatform is the most attractive one

Geographically, North America was the leading market in 2017

was the leading market in 2017 Asia Pacific market projected to expand at robust CAGR during 2018 - 2026

Cosmetic Lasers Market (Product - Nd:YAG, Diode, Carbon Dioxide, Er:YAG, Pulse-dyed Lasers (PDL); Modality - Standalone, Multiplatform; Application - Hair Removal, Skin Resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Scar and Acne Removal, Body Contouring; End user - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Medical Spas) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026