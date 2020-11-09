 

Most Plan Sponsors Not Expecting Delays in Future Pension Buy Out Activity Due to COVID-19, MetLife Poll Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 16:33  |  49   |   |   

Just 19% of plan sponsors interested in an annuity buyout with a specific timeframe in mind reported that the pandemic has decreased or delayed the likelihood of transacting, according to MetLife’s 2020 Pension Risk Transfer Poll, released today. A vast majority (81%) said there had either been no change in plans due to COVID-19 (27%), or that the pandemic has actually increased or accelerated the likelihood they would transact (55%).

“Despite a slowdown at the beginning of 2020 due to COVID-19, we have seen the pension risk transfer (PRT) pipeline build momentum in the third and fourth quarters,” said Melissa Moore, senior vice president and head of U.S. Pensions at MetLife. “This is consistent with the Poll findings, which show plan sponsors do not expect buyout activity to be delayed by either the pandemic or a protracted economic recovery.”

In fact, the Poll found that the primary catalysts driving interest in PRT transactions include market volatility (51%) and mortality changes due to COVID (36%). The Poll also found that plan sponsors are looking to transact sooner rather than later—among defined benefit (DB) plan sponsors interested in a buyout, the majority (81%) say they would transact within five years, including 24% who said they would secure a buyout within two years.

Impact of COVID-19 on plan management

While buyout activity is resuming, the pandemic has had an impact on how plan sponsors manage their DB plans. Forty percent of plan sponsors report they have borrowed money to fund pension deficits, and 35% restricted benefit payment options (e.g., lump sums) because of the impact on funded status. About one in five (22%) decreased or called back planned contributions, 15% triggered a partial plan termination due to layoffs, and 6% have frozen or closed their plans.

“The Poll also shows that in the current environment plan sponsors appear to be most concerned about maintaining and funding their DB plans to meet their required benefit obligations,” said Moore. “The volatile market environment is also a concern—plan sponsors said they were focused on the performance of their plan investments, including minimizing asset volatility and the impact of the low interest rate environment.”

Public policy relief

In addition to looking at how they manage their plans, DB plan sponsors have also taken advantage of the relief measures available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Nearly nine in ten plan sponsors (89%) say they have taken, or will take, advantage of the CARES Act provision that extends the deadline to make DB plan contributions until January 1, 2021; only 10% say that is not part of their plans and 2% are unsure.

About the Poll

The MetLife 2020 Pension Risk Transfer Poll was fielded between August 6, 2020 and August 27, 2020. MetLife commissioned MMR Research Associates, Inc.1 to conduct the online survey. Survey responses were received from 200 defined benefit (DB) plan sponsors with $100 million or more in plan assets who have de-risking goals. This included 55% of plan sponsors who reported DB plan assets of $500 million or more. To read the full MetLife 2020 Pension Risk Transfer Poll report, visit www.metlife.com/prtpoll2020.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

_____________________________
1 MMR Research Associates, Inc. is not affiliated with MetLife.

Metlife Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Most Plan Sponsors Not Expecting Delays in Future Pension Buy Out Activity Due to COVID-19, MetLife Poll Finds Just 19% of plan sponsors interested in an annuity buyout with a specific timeframe in mind reported that the pandemic has decreased or delayed the likelihood of transacting, according to MetLife’s 2020 Pension Risk Transfer Poll, released today. A …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Update Video
04.11.20
MetLife Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
MetLife Names Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer
29.10.20
MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transaction with Rothesay
28.10.20
Pandemic Leads 1 in 4 U.S. Women to Consider Career Change; 2 in 5 Considering STEM
23.10.20
MetLife Named Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace
21.10.20
MetLife to Host Major Conference on Women in Tech
20.10.20
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend
15.10.20
MetLife kündigt Veränderungen in der Führungsspitze an
15.10.20
MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes