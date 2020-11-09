 

Boomer Naturals Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results and Business Update

Boomer Naturals (the “Company”) (OTC: BOMH), a health and wellness company, today provided a business update on the Company’s operations in conjunction with the filing of its form 10-K for the full year ended July 31, 2020.

Management Comments

Mike Quaid, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our company has successfully expanded into the Personal Protective Equipment category in response to the urgent need for these products and our unique access to manufacturing capacity in Vietnam. PPE is a natural extension of our established health and wellness product lines. Based on this expansion, we made the strategic decision to have an initial increase in advertising in the fourth quarter to highlight our superior PPE offerings which increased advertising expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter. This initial advertising blitz helped establish our brand and we believe has us very well positioned to achieve revenue in the range of $26 to $29 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2021 and generate positive operating income. The response from customers, wholesalers and retailers has been tremendous and we believe has us very well positioned for continued growth in both lines of our business. We expect the advertising spend going forward will dramatically decrease compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Accomplishments:

Boomer Naturals Launches PPE Division

  • In April 2020, the Company expanded its health and wellness offerings to include personal protection equipment (PPE), featuring its doctor-recommended, W.H.O. compliant, three-layer cotton/polyester reusable face mask enhanced with nano-silver technology. The Company offers a full range of personal health products including: hand sanitizer, safety gloves, nano-silver gaiters, single use masks, ear savers, face shields, and safety glasses. Product demand has exceeded expectations and the Company has accordingly experienced significant sales growth.
  • Boomer Naturals began direct shipment of its flagship PPE products to a national pharmacy chain with over 8,000 locations and has had many repeat orders. In addition it has shipped product to a leading insurance company.

Boomer Naturals Healthy Living Continues to Expand Distribution and Awareness

