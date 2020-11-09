 

Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 16:35  |  130   |   |   

Highlights

  • Two occurrences of visible gold found in quartz vein separated by 15 metres
  • The northeast trending quartz veining has been traced over 550m
  • Textures of quartz veining are typical of epizonal style gold deposits

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in quartz vein at its Kingsway Project near Gander Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District to the northeast of New Found Gold Corp’s gold discovery announced earlier this year.

Two occurrences of visible gold in quartz vein were found, the first in outcrop and the second in subcrop, separated by approximately 15 metres. The quartz vein occurs in an underexplored area of the Kingsway Property where recent mapping and prospecting has uncovered a corridor of northeast-trending quartz veining hosted primarily in green-grey to black shale that extends over a strike length of at least 550 metres. While nine-metre-wide blow-outs of the quartz vein are seen sporadically along this corridor, contacts between the vein and host rock have not yet been adequately exposed to determine the true thickness of the vein over its length.

Veining is typically bright white, massive to vuggy, locally stylolitic with carbonate and sericite alteration. Vugs often contain euhedral quartz infilling. Prospecting has revealed that quartz veins along this corridor locally contain pyrite, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite. Fine grained visible gold has been observed in annealed quartz and vuggy gray quartz in the two occurrences. These features are characteristic of epizonal gold deposits similar to those identified on New Found Gold’s Queensway property to the south. Detailed sampling and mapping of this veining is ongoing. Samples collected to date will be delivered to Eastern Analytical laboratory today and results will be reported when available. Historical assessment reports do not note this quartz vein occurrence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba3d6e43-af8f-425a ...

“We are very excited to announce the first visible gold found in the area covered by the Kingsway Property. This significant discovery is a result of the thorough work of LabGold geologists and prospectors, said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold. “The similarities to the gold mineralization at New Found Gold’s Keats Zone to the south are striking and gives credence to the district scale potential of the gold mineralization. We intend to aggressively follow up these occurrences with further detailed sampling and mapping, RAB drilling and, in the new year, diamond drilling.”

Seite 1 von 3
Labrador Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway Highlights Two occurrences of visible gold found in quartz vein separated by 15 metresThe northeast trending quartz veining has been traced over 550mTextures of quartz veining are typical of epizonal style gold deposits TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Mega Herbst-Spekulation: Schlüssel-Investor greift massiv zu! Aktie explodiert! Turnaround-Rallye läuft!
30.10.20
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate Exploration at Kingsway
19.10.20
Labrador Gold meldet Beginn von Bohrungen bei Kingsway
19.10.20
Labrador Gold Announces Start of Drilling at Kingsway
14.10.20
Labrador Gold kündigt Mobilisierung eines Bohrgeräts in das Konzessionsgebiet Kingsway an
14.10.20
Labrador Gold Announces Mobilization of Drill to Kingsway Property
14.10.20
Turnaround-Rallye startet!: PERFORMANCE-RAKETE! Von 39 auf 465 Millionen Börsenwert in kürzester Zeit! Mit dieser Aktie wird es möglich!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:25 Uhr
6
Labrador Gold günstig bewerteter Goldexplorer mit Jackpotchance