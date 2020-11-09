Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway

Two occurrences of visible gold in quartz vein were found, the first in outcrop and the second in subcrop, separated by approximately 15 metres. The quartz vein occurs in an underexplored area of the Kingsway Property where recent mapping and prospecting has uncovered a corridor of northeast-trending quartz veining hosted primarily in green-grey to black shale that extends over a strike length of at least 550 metres. While nine-metre-wide blow-outs of the quartz vein are seen sporadically along this corridor, contacts between the vein and host rock have not yet been adequately exposed to determine the true thickness of the vein over its length.

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in quartz vein at its Kingsway Project near Gander Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District to the northeast of New Found Gold Corp’s gold discovery announced earlier this year.

Veining is typically bright white, massive to vuggy, locally stylolitic with carbonate and sericite alteration. Vugs often contain euhedral quartz infilling. Prospecting has revealed that quartz veins along this corridor locally contain pyrite, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite. Fine grained visible gold has been observed in annealed quartz and vuggy gray quartz in the two occurrences. These features are characteristic of epizonal gold deposits similar to those identified on New Found Gold’s Queensway property to the south. Detailed sampling and mapping of this veining is ongoing. Samples collected to date will be delivered to Eastern Analytical laboratory today and results will be reported when available. Historical assessment reports do not note this quartz vein occurrence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba3d6e43-af8f-425a ...

“We are very excited to announce the first visible gold found in the area covered by the Kingsway Property. This significant discovery is a result of the thorough work of LabGold geologists and prospectors, said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold. “The similarities to the gold mineralization at New Found Gold’s Keats Zone to the south are striking and gives credence to the district scale potential of the gold mineralization. We intend to aggressively follow up these occurrences with further detailed sampling and mapping, RAB drilling and, in the new year, diamond drilling.”