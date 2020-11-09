HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

Director Declaration

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc hereby announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a director of Harrogate Group PLC with effect from 9th November 2020.

9 November 2020

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

Company Secretary

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

01481 733908