Director Declaration

For further information please contact:
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc hereby announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a director of Harrogate Group PLC with effect from 9th November 2020.
9 November 2020
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908
