Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Its Replacement Lithium Batteries Now Available at Advance Auto Parts

OTTAWA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V: BES) (“BESI” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company has been designated as a supplier of replacement lithium batteries to Advance Auto Parts thru Advance’s website.

Advance customers will now be able to purchase Braille Battery ultra-lightweight, lithium-ion, high performance batteries thru Advance’s e-commerce store front and by special orders thru any of Advance’s Store Fronts.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Advance Auto Parts to provide their customers with the industry’s most reliable replacement lithium-ion batteries," said BESI President and CEO, Lindsay Weatherdon. “This alliance is a tremendous opportunity to provide consumers with greater access to our lithium battery technology through the Advance Auto Parts and independently owned Carquest branded stores networks, including our new F31 Fleet Lite lithium battery and F34 marine lithium battery."

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts:

Scott Anderson

Investor Relations

(858) 229-7063

sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

(613) 581-4040

jmazvihwa@mincomcapital.com


