Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter

2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on

December 1, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at

approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.



Investor Community Conference Call





- Time: 8:15 a.m. ET- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:- via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area),Passcode: 5559347# via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-resultsPresentation material referenced during the conference call will be available athttps://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2973837-1&h=3191575246&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) .Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until11:59 p.m. ET, December 31, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451and entering passcode 4162531#.The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2973837-1&h=3191575246&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) until Monday, February 22, 2021.For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416)867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2973837-1&h=3565032294&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ,Twitter: @BMOmediaAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138225/4757711OTS: BMO Financial Group - Financial Performance