 

Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter
2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on
December 1, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at
approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

- Time: 8:15 a.m. ET
- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:


- via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area),
Passcode: 5559347# via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/a
bout/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-r
esults

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at

https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/
quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2973837-1&h=3191575246&u=
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinanc
ial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2
Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until
11:59 p.m. ET, December 31, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451
and entering passcode 4162531#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor
-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0
&l=en&o=2973837-1&h=3191575246&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbank
ing%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%
2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-infor
mation%2Fquarterly-results) until Monday, February 22, 2021.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,
bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l
=en&o=2973837-1&h=3565032294&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ,
Twitter: @BMOmedia

OTS: BMO Financial Group - Financial Performance


