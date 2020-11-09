 

Keysight’s Cloud Infrastructure Testing Software Selected by Elisa to Accelerate Design and Deployment of Next-Gen Virtualized 5G Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 17:00  |  41   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Finnish service provider Elisa has selected Keysight’s Cloud Peak cloud infrastructure testing software to accelerate the design and deployment of their next-generation 5G virtualized networks.

Service providers need to deploy virtualized and containerized cloud-native networks to quickly roll out new services and respond to changing demand. Therefore, they need powerful tools to test the performance and reliability of the underlying network functions virtualization (NFV) infrastructure including compute, networking and storage, as well as the management and orchestration (MANO) system.

Challenged by the complexity of deploying high-performance, reliable and agile virtualized networks on a cloud infrastructure, Elisa needed a solution that could easily measure the performance impact of various technologies, architecture design alternatives and vendor solutions. Elisa selected Keysight’s Cloud Peak software for testing compute, storage and networking infrastructure to design new platforms and continuously benchmark production clusters.

“As a market leader in Finland, service quality and customer experience are priorities for Elisa. 5G evolution, virtualization and cloudification open new possibilities to rapidly and cost-efficiently create and launch new services for our customers,” said Matti Swan, lead architect of Elisa. “New technologies such as NFV require extensive end-to-end testing to fine-tune production design. That’s why we chose to work with Keysight.”

Keysight’s Cloud Peak helps service providers design an optimal 5G infrastructure by validating NFV throughout the continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. This includes disaggregated fabric benchmarking and characterization of NFV infrastructure to compare technologies, identify bottlenecks and optimize configurations. Cloud Peak builds on the Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV) Yardstick framework, providing access to the industry-standard, open source test suite, while improving on and expanding its capabilities with new use cases. It also adds new capabilities such as container and virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) performance testing in an easy-to-use, lightweight and automated web application.

“As service providers virtualize their networks to cost-effectively deploy cloud-native 5G and roll out innovative new services, they need to ensure their infrastructure delivers the performance and reliability their customers depend on,” said Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Network Test group. “Elisa provided great feedback in the development of Cloud Peak’s robust and scalable testing capabilities, as well as in the development of Cloud Peak’s easy-to-use web-based, real-time reporting.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight’s Cloud Infrastructure Testing Software Selected by Elisa to Accelerate Design and Deployment of Next-Gen Virtualized 5G Networks Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Finnish service provider Elisa has selected …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Keysight First to be Approved by Global Certification Forum for 5G Universal Subscriber Identity Module Application Toolkit Test Cases
02.11.20
Keysight Releases Tolly Group Test Report Comparing Performance of Vision X with the Gigamon GigaVUE HC3
29.10.20
Keysight Enables Global Certification Forum to Activate Certification of 5G New Radio Frequency Range 2 Devices
28.10.20
Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
27.10.20
Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solutions Enable State Radio Monitoring Testing Center to Offer GCF and PTCRB Certification Services
23.10.20
Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions for Automotive, Communications and Industrial IoT (IIoT) Markets
22.10.20
Keysight’s New Handheld Measurement Software Supports Commercial Off-the-Shelf Smartphones
20.10.20
Keysight Enables Device Makers to Qualify 5G End-User Experience Under Various Real-World Mobility Scenarios in Laboratory Environment
15.10.20
Keysight's New High Performance 5G Base Station Test Solution Accelerates Design Validation of mmWave Small Cells
14.10.20
Keysight First to Submit to 3GPP Protocol Test Cases for Verifying 5G New Radio Devices Supporting IP Multimedia Subsystem