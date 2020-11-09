 

Humana and The Humana Foundation Commit More Than $2.2 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Louisiana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, and Humana’s philanthropic arm, The Humana Foundation, have committed more than $2.2 million to COVID-19 relief and hurricane recovery efforts in the state of Louisiana.

The Humana Foundation and Humana’s Bold Goal initiative have supported $1,050,000 in direct COVID relief to Louisiana Community Based Organizations, including five Feeding America member food banks and contributions to local Volunteers of America and March of Dimes organizations, as well as Federally Qualified Health Centers in Louisiana. Additionally, $200,000 has been donated to hurricane recovery efforts.

Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana, Inc. and Humana Insurance Company in Louisiana have contributed more than $1 million to date for funding for local organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts ranging from providing meals to frontline workers to supplying face masks for schools, health centers, and homeless shelters.

“Humana has a long history in the state of Louisiana with a strong commitment to quality care and population health,” said Humana Medicaid Regional President Tony Mollica. “At Humana, the decisions we make as a company are based on meeting our members’ physical, emotional and social health needs, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to help our communities with both COVID-19 relief and hurricane recovery efforts.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, Humana has accelerated our support to the state of Louisiana,” said Humana Medicare Regional President Matt Berger. “Many Louisianans have been at home, unemployed and without a way to get food so we are thankful to have been able to contribute to local organizations that have partnered with area restaurants to deliver free custom boxed meals to families and to front line health care workers.”

“At no time in recent history has it been more important to rise to the occasion to help our neighbors,” said Humana Employer Group Segment Market Vice President Rhonda Bagby. “As we navigate this uncharted territory, Humana is committed to providing meaningful support to employers, our customers and our local communities.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

