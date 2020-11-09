 

Martinrea International Inc. Announces Megan Hunter As Award Recipient of 100 Leading Women by Automotive News

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced Megan Hunter, Executive Vice President, Procurement and Supply Chain Operations, as an award recipient of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News.

100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry recognizes women who are leaders in the automotive field – those who make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies. Automotive News has published the list of the industry’s top female executives every five years since 2000. This year’s honorees come from 72 companies. They are CEOs, COOs, CIOs, CMOs, engineers, plant managers, dealer principals and more.

Megan’s career at Martinrea International Inc. started 14 years ago as a Purchasing Manager. Today, she oversees all Procurement and Supply Chain Operations globally. She was integral in the transition of the company into the highly efficient, lean structure it is today. She converted a decentralized SCO structure into a world class hybrid organization focused on strategic sourcing. She developed an innovative process combining technical and commercial reviews for new supplier sourcing.

Megan is also a leader in the Diversity and Inclusion space, achieving nearly $200M in diverse supplier spend with over 75 diverse supplier companies. She is a founding member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at Martinrea and now serves on the steering committee. In addition, her emphasis on service focused manufacturing assisted Martinrea in accomplishing major reductions in inventory, and dramatically improving customer delivery ratings globally.

“Megan has been and continues to be an integral part of our executive team,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO. “Over her extensive career in the automotive industry she has utilized her knowledge, leadership skills and strategic mindset to effectively accomplish her goals. We are glad to have her work honored and recognized by Automotive News.”

About Martinrea International Inc.
Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

