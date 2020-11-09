 

The North West Company Inc. Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will host a conference call for its third quarter results on December 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 800-806-5484 with a pass code of 3198094. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before January 9, 2021, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 4473728.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 210 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.0 billion.

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.

www.northwest.ca




