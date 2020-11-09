Reyna Silver Announces Trading in the US and Germany

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB Market Exchange in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany.

Reyna commenced trading as of market open on November 5, 2020 under the ticker symbol “RSNVF” on the OTCQB, and on September 28, 2020 under the symbol “4ZC” (WKN: A2P6EN) on Frankfurt. Reyna will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol “RSLV”.