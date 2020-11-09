 

Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a Robust CAGR of ~49% during 2020 - 2030 - TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 17:30  |  59   |   |   

- End-use industries leverage private LTE & 5G networks to set off a new wave of industrial automation, while non-industrial environments are anticipated to see rapid adoption in a bid to meet QoS and speed requirements

- AI-driven applications fueled by 5G emerge as promising use cases in private LTE & 5G network market

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in private LTE & 5G networks deployment has surged in recent years, especially among enterprise markets. The trend has gathered force in order to meet AI-driven automation. In non-industrial backgrounds, players in the private LTE & 5G networks market are expected to target users with benefits of meeting high quality of service (QoS) and speed requirements. The focus of governments in numerous economies to advance 5G network ecosystem to fuel next wave of industrial automation in the manufacturing environments.

Transparency Market Research Logo

Swelling investments will help propel the market to expand at CAGR of ~49% during 2020 – 2030. New avenues, contend analysts, will rise on back of increasing interest in AI-driven applications and industrial IoT. The global valuation of the market is projected to reach worth of US$ 17.7 Bn by 2030-end.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79709

Key Findings of LTE & 5G Network Market Report

  • Of all the verticals, industrial is a promising segment in the LTE and 5G network market
  • Non-industrial sectors also witnessing substantial lucrative avenues for stakeholders
  • Geographically, North America held the major share in the global market
  • The opportunities in the Asia Pacific market are expected to expand at promising CAGR during forecast period

Explore 554 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Private LTE & 5G Network Market (Type: Private LTE and 5G; Application: Real-time Surveillance, Operations Visibility & Optimization, Authentication & Access Control, Worker Safety Monitoring, Remote Diagnostics & Predictive Maintenance, and Asset Management; and Vertical: Industrial Manufacturing, Utilities & Electrical Power, Public Venues, Healthcare, Supply Chain, and Natural Resources) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/private-lte-5g-network-market.html

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a Robust CAGR of ~49% during 2020 - 2030 - TMR - End-use industries leverage private LTE & 5G networks to set off a new wave of industrial automation, while non-industrial environments are anticipated to see rapid adoption in a bid to meet QoS and speed requirements - AI-driven applications …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Worth $ 272,211.57 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Department Store Retailing Market are projected to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2030 - ...
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy