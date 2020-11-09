Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a Robust CAGR of ~49% during 2020 - 2030 - TMR

- End-use industries leverage private LTE & 5G networks to set off a new wave of industrial automation, while non-industrial environments are anticipated to see rapid adoption in a bid to meet QoS and speed requirements

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in private LTE & 5G networks deployment has surged in recent years, especially among enterprise markets. The trend has gathered force in order to meet AI-driven automation. In non-industrial backgrounds, players in the private LTE & 5G networks market are expected to target users with benefits of meeting high quality of service (QoS) and speed requirements. The focus of governments in numerous economies to advance 5G network ecosystem to fuel next wave of industrial automation in the manufacturing environments.

Swelling investments will help propel the market to expand at CAGR of ~49% during 2020 – 2030. New avenues, contend analysts, will rise on back of increasing interest in AI-driven applications and industrial IoT. The global valuation of the market is projected to reach worth of US$ 17.7 Bn by 2030-end.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79709

Key Findings of LTE & 5G Network Market Report

Of all the verticals, industrial is a promising segment in the LTE and 5G network market

Non-industrial sectors also witnessing substantial lucrative avenues for stakeholders

Geographically, North America held the major share in the global market

held the major share in the global market The opportunities in the Asia Pacific market are expected to expand at promising CAGR during forecast period

Explore 554 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Private LTE & 5G Network Market (Type: Private LTE and 5G; Application: Real-time Surveillance, Operations Visibility & Optimization, Authentication & Access Control, Worker Safety Monitoring, Remote Diagnostics & Predictive Maintenance, and Asset Management; and Vertical: Industrial Manufacturing, Utilities & Electrical Power, Public Venues, Healthcare, Supply Chain, and Natural Resources) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/private-lte-5g-network-market.html