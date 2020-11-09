 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2020 / 17:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.55 EUR 38312.45 EUR
22.45 EUR 15715.00 EUR
22.15 EUR 11673.05 EUR
22.10 EUR 309.40 EUR
22.70 EUR 28579.30 EUR
21.95 EUR 6167.95 EUR
22.00 EUR 7832.00 EUR
22.05 EUR 17684.10 EUR
22.15 EUR 4762.25 EUR
22.10 EUR 1989.00 EUR
22.20 EUR 45665.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.3362 EUR 178689.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
