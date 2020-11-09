 

MedinCell Convening of the General Assembly: Proposal for the Appointment of Elisabeth Kogan to the Supervisory Board

General Meeting held in closed session at 5pm CET on December 15, 2020

Shareholders are asked to give their assent to the appointment of Elisabeth Kogan to the Supervisory Board of MedinCell

Elisabeth Kogan is currently CEO of Clexio Biosciences, she co-founded in 2018

She has held senior executive leadership roles at Teva Phamarceuticals between 2002 and 2018:

  • Senior Vice-President of InnoTech, a Specialty R&D unit, in charge of developing new therapeutic entities and innovative technologies
  • SVP Global Generic R&D, responsible for developing the company’s global generic pipeline
  • VP Global Sales & Marketing, API Division

An introduction video conference will be held on December 1st, 2020 at 6:30pm

“We are pleased to propose to our shareholders the appointment of Elisabeth Kogan to the Supervisory Board. She is familiar both with our BEPO technology and the company. We had the opportunity to appreciate her skills and value when she was in charge of the development teams at Teva who work with us,” says Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell.

He adds: Her experience, combining strategic responsibilities within a large pharmaceutical structure and entrepreneurship in biotech, will bring an additional dimension to our Supervisory Board, very useful at this stage of MedinCell's evolution. We are honored by his interest and his confidence.”

About Elisabeth Kogan

Co-founder and CEO of Clexio Biosciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel drugs for neurological and psychiatric conditions, Elisabeth Kogan has over 20 years’ experience in the Pharmaceutical industry where she has held senior executive leadership roles with management responsibilities in R&D and sales & marketing. She has extensive experience of delivering innovation and new technology introduction from concept to implementation.

In March 2018, Elisabeth led the establishment of Clexio Biosciences, together with 2 co-founders and Dexcel Pharma. Clexio is focused on the development of safe and effective treatments to address patients’ unmet needs in Major Depressive Disorder, Parkinson's disease, Pain and other neurological conditions. Since the inception of Clexio, Elisabeth has assembled a strong multidisciplinary team who has progressed the company’s pipeline into advanced stages of clinical development.

