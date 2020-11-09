Designed to authentically capture the human side of security, the campaign provides a glimpse into the real challenges facing Verimatrix customers and technology partners as they work hard to secure their digital content and applications in an increasingly hostile cyber world. The campaign highlights success stories spanning a wide range of industries such as media and entertainment, finance and live sports.

Verimatrix , (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its new brand campaign, "Security Made For People," along with a revamped website and supporting brand identity elements.

Verimatrix's "Security Made for People" campaign features a branded unveiling that includes short-form videos running across digital channels, social media stories, and a fully redesigned website. Website visitors can experience enriched storytelling content that shines a light on the business issues Verimatrix addresses, solutions deployed, and benefits gained. Completely re-written and reimagined, the new Verimatrix website has also extended the breadth and depth of its content, highlighting new markets such as live streaming sports and eSports. Post-launch, the website will roll out additional solutions, a new investor section, and multi-language support in Spanish, French, Japanese and Mandarin.

The company’s brand identity detail, from its imagery to color choice, reflects Verimatrix’s brand essence of integrity. For example, the new color palette energizes existing core brand colors and further enhances the overall visual impact with a boost of saturation and vibrancy. Other shifts include the addition of new fonts and lifestyle photography, creating a more emotional connection with prospective customers, reseller partners and their end users.

“Verimatrix has gone through some exciting changes recently and our new brand positioning reflects the maturity and sophistication of the company,” said Jon Samsel, Vice President of Global Marketing at Verimatrix. "The Verimatrix brand is built around the idea of people-centered and frictionless security. It highlights how we empower our customers and technology partners with the ability to integrate, deploy and monetize professional-grade security solutions that are friendly and easy to use.”

People-centered means putting customers, business partners and their end users first. It’s about active listening, sharing more than selling, and tailoring products, solutions and experiences for the people Verimatrix serves. For 25 years Verimatrix has been consistently recognized for its ability to empower organizations to safeguard valuable content, applications and devices at scale, on premises or in the cloud, while maximizing revenue.

“Frictionless security is akin to friendly security – and this isn't an oxymoron; it’s about making the security experience as simple and transparent as possible,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Friendly security is that magic place between robustness and ease of use. In fact, good security that is easy to deploy and largely invisible to the end user is far more effective than great security that goes unused. We’re excited that our new website and ad campaign are able to highlight our ‘experience first’ approach to engineering.”

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

