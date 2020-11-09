 

Verimatrix Launches New Brand Campaign Security Made for People

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 17:45  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its new brand campaign, "Security Made For People," along with a revamped website and supporting brand identity elements.

Designed to authentically capture the human side of security, the campaign provides a glimpse into the real challenges facing Verimatrix customers and technology partners as they work hard to secure their digital content and applications in an increasingly hostile cyber world. The campaign highlights success stories spanning a wide range of industries such as media and entertainment, finance and live sports.

Verimatrix's "Security Made for People" campaign features a branded unveiling that includes short-form videos running across digital channels, social media stories, and a fully redesigned website. Website visitors can experience enriched storytelling content that shines a light on the business issues Verimatrix addresses, solutions deployed, and benefits gained. Completely re-written and reimagined, the new Verimatrix website has also extended the breadth and depth of its content, highlighting new markets such as live streaming sports and eSports. Post-launch, the website will roll out additional solutions, a new investor section, and multi-language support in Spanish, French, Japanese and Mandarin.

The company’s brand identity detail, from its imagery to color choice, reflects Verimatrix’s brand essence of integrity. For example, the new color palette energizes existing core brand colors and further enhances the overall visual impact with a boost of saturation and vibrancy. Other shifts include the addition of new fonts and lifestyle photography, creating a more emotional connection with prospective customers, reseller partners and their end users.

“Verimatrix has gone through some exciting changes recently and our new brand positioning reflects the maturity and sophistication of the company,” said Jon Samsel, Vice President of Global Marketing at Verimatrix. "The Verimatrix brand is built around the idea of people-centered and frictionless security. It highlights how we empower our customers and technology partners with the ability to integrate, deploy and monetize professional-grade security solutions that are friendly and easy to use.”

People-centered means putting customers, business partners and their end users first. It’s about active listening, sharing more than selling, and tailoring products, solutions and experiences for the people Verimatrix serves. For 25 years Verimatrix has been consistently recognized for its ability to empower organizations to safeguard valuable content, applications and devices at scale, on premises or in the cloud, while maximizing revenue.

“Frictionless security is akin to friendly security – and this isn't an oxymoron; it’s about making the security experience as simple and transparent as possible,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Friendly security is that magic place between robustness and ease of use. In fact, good security that is easy to deploy and largely invisible to the end user is far more effective than great security that goes unused. We’re excited that our new website and ad campaign are able to highlight our ‘experience first’ approach to engineering.”

Visit www.verimatrix.com to experience the company’s brand evolution and new Security Made for People campaign.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

Verimatrix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verimatrix Launches New Brand Campaign Security Made for People Regulatory News: Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its new brand campaign, "Security Made For People," along with a revamped website and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Spaniens AgileTV migriert auf Verimatrix Secure Cloud
28.10.20
Spain’s AgileTV Latest to Migrate to Verimatrix Secure Cloud
22.10.20
Verimatrix Announces Strong Q3 2020
21.10.20
Verimatrix-Sicherheitsexperte für Video-Content spricht auf dem SportsPro Asia Virtual Summit
20.10.20
Verimatrix Video Content Security Expert to Speak at SportsPro Asia Virtual Summit
15.10.20
Verimatrix to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Revenue
11.10.20
Verimatrix meldet Verletzung der Datensicherheit
10.10.20
Verimatrix Reports a Data Breach