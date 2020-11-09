 

Lagardère SCA Monthly Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Making up the Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 17:45  |  19   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB):

Date

Number of shares

Total number of voting rights

 

 

10.31.2020

 

131 133 286

 

Number of theoretical voting rights(1)

 

 

171,339,889

 

Number of exercisable voting rights (2)

 

 

169,738,015

(1) Calculated in accordance with the provisions of article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of legal shareholding thresholds.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights – shares with suspended voting rights. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds provided by the company by-laws.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the French text has any legal value.

LAGARDERE SCA

Listing market : EURONEXT PARIS
Compartment : A
ISIN code: FR0000130213

French partnership limited by shares with a share capital of €799,913,044.60
Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each
Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France
Telephone: + 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00
Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446
Website: http://www.lagardere.com

Lagardere SCA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA Monthly Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Making up the Share Capital Regulatory News: Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB): Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights     10.31.2020   131 133 286   Number of theoretical voting rights(1)     171,339,889   Number of exercisable voting rights (2)     169,738,015 (1) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Impacts of the Pandemic in Third-quarter 2020 Mitigated by the Lagardère Group's Diversified Business Base
04.11.20
An Employee Representative Member Joins the Supervisory Board of Lagardère SCA
02.11.20
Lagardère Finalises the Sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan