 

BIC signs an agreement to sell its Clichy (France) Headquarters

Clichy (France) – 09-NOV-2020,  BIC announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell its Clichy-La-Garenne-based (France) Headquarters and BIC Technologies sites for an amount of 175 million euros to BNP Paribas Real Estate and Citallios, representing approximately a 169 million euros gross capital gain.

Launched at the end of December 2019 by BIC, the tender won by BNP Paribas Real Estate and Citallios relates to the sale of the BIC Clichy sites, representing a land area of approximately 3.8 hectares. The closing is expected in Q1 2021.

BIC remains deeply anchored in Clichy and announced in February 2020 the signing of a lease agreement related to the main part of the eConic building, located in Porte de Clichy. This certified BREEAM1 certified building will become BIC’s new Headquarters in 2022 and will offer the comfort and facilities required to foster greater teamwork and creativity across the organization. The relocation of BIC team members is expected to be in Q2 2022. BIC Technologies team will move to the BIC site in Montévrain.

ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. A description of the risks borne by BIC appears in the section, “Risks” in BIC’s 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 31, 2020.

 

BREEAM : Building Research Establishment's Environmental Assessment Method is the world's first sustainability rating scheme for the built environment


 

