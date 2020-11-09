Availability of the preparatory documents for the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30th, 2020

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext : MBWS) announces today the availability of the preparatory documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of November 30, 2020, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's headquarters, as well as the composition of the officers of the said meeting.

It is to be remembered that in the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and in accordance with the restricting measures on movement and assembly taken by the Governement to limit the spread of this virus, in particular Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, extended until November 30, 2020 by Decree No. 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held, by decision of the Board of Directors, behind closed doors without the physical presence of the shareholders and persons entitled to attend .

The notice of meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the main terms of participation of the said meeting was published in the BALO n°129 of October 26, 2020.

Shareholders' attention is drawn to the fact that the draft first resolution "Reduction of share capital due to losses by way of a decrease in the par value of shares" has been amended to take into account the increase in the Company's share capital, which has taken place since the date of publication of the notice of meeting, following the exercise of the 2022 share warrants. The agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and the text of the other draft resolutions remain unchanged.

The notice of meeting, serving as a corrective notice to the notice of meeting, will be published in the BALO of November 13, 2020.

The preparatory documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available as of today on the Company's website (https://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-general ...).

Documents provided for in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to shareholders from the time the Meeting is called, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions :