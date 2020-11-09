 

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits availability of the preparatory documents for the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30th, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 17:59  |  20   |   |   

Charenton-le-Pont, 9th November 2020

Availability of the preparatory documents for the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30th, 2020

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext : MBWS) announces today the availability of the preparatory documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of November 30, 2020, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's headquarters, as well as the composition of the officers of the said meeting.

It is to be remembered that in the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and in accordance with the restricting measures on movement and assembly taken by the Governement to limit the spread of this virus, in particular Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, extended until November 30, 2020 by Decree No. 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held, by decision of the Board of Directors, behind closed doors without the physical presence of the shareholders and persons entitled to attend.

The notice of meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the main terms of participation of the said meeting was published in the BALO n°129 of October 26, 2020.

Shareholders' attention is drawn to the fact that the draft first resolution "Reduction of share capital due to losses by way of a decrease in the par value of shares" has been amended to take into account the increase in the Company's share capital, which has taken place since the date of publication of the notice of meeting, following the exercise of the 2022 share warrants. The agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and the text of the other draft resolutions remain unchanged.

The notice of meeting, serving as a corrective notice to the notice of meeting, will be published in the BALO of November 13, 2020.

The preparatory documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available as of today on the Company's website (https://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-general ...).

Documents provided for in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to shareholders from the time the Meeting is called, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions :

  • any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, request the company to send them these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of his right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer securities accounts held by the authorized intermediary. Against the background of the current health crisis, the Company invites its shareholders who request the communication of documents to indicate an e-mail address to which the communication can be sent;
    Seite 1 von 2
    Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits availability of the preparatory documents for the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30th, 2020 Charenton-le-Pont, 9th November 2020 Availability of the preparatory documents for the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30th, 2020 Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext : MBWS) announces today the availability of the preparatory …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
28.10.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: financial information for the third quarter 2020
23.10.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Poland closing - EGM date
15.10.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
14.10.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: MBWS announces the proposed acquisition of Moncigale by GRANDS VINS JC BOISSET