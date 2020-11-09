DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Offer Mutares has made an irrevocable offer to acquire Lapeyre SAS and its subsidiaries 09-Nov-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has made an irrevocable offer to acquire Lapeyre SAS and its subsidiaries



Munich/Paris, 09 November, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed a binding offer to acquire the company Lapeyre SAS and its subsidiaries, a manufacturer and distributor of home renovation products, from Saint-Gobain (ISIN: FR0000125007).

The irrevocable offer is being studied by Saint-Gobain, will be presented to the worker's representatives' in order to obtain their opinion, and is subject to governmental/regulatory authorizations.

