 

Mutares has made an irrevocable offer to acquire Lapeyre SAS and its subsidiaries

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Offer
Mutares has made an irrevocable offer to acquire Lapeyre SAS and its subsidiaries

09-Nov-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares has made an irrevocable offer to acquire Lapeyre SAS and its subsidiaries

Munich/Paris, 09 November, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed a binding offer to acquire the company Lapeyre SAS and its subsidiaries, a manufacturer and distributor of home renovation products, from Saint-Gobain (ISIN: FR0000125007).

The irrevocable offer is being studied by Saint-Gobain, will be presented to the worker's representatives' in order to obtain their opinion, and is subject to governmental/regulatory authorizations.

Disclaimer

This release is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It is neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities of Mutares to any person in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America (the "United States") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

