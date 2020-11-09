 

Next-Level Mayhem Arrives Borderlands 3 Next-Gen Upgrade, Latest Content Add-on, New Retail Editions, and More Available Now

2K and Gearbox Entertainment today re-launched their critically acclaimed looter-shooter, Borderlands 3, releasing new content, cosmetics, and retail editions, as well as an upgrade that optimizes the experience for next-generation consoles. To see the brand new Next-Level Mayhem trailer, please click here, and to see the new Season Pass 2 trailer, please click here.

Borderlands 3’s next-gen upgrade is now available on the Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on the PlayStation 5 when the console launches on November 12 in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea and on November 19, 2020 in the rest of the world*.

Borderlands 3 has been fully optimized to take advantage of the next-gen consoles’ processing power, bringing a new level of graphical fidelity to the Borderlands universe. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 display Borderlands 3 at up to 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during single-player and online co-op, and all next-gen consoles support three- and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer. In addition, vertical split-screen for two-player local co-op is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and will be available on PlayStation 5 as soon as the console launches.

All players who own or purchase both a copy of Borderlands 3 and a next-gen console will be able to download the next-gen upgrade within the same console family for free. All add-on content and save files can be ported to next-gen consoles within the same family, so players can jump back into the action right where they left off. Players who own a physical disc of Borderlands 3 will need the Xbox Series X or standard PlayStation 5 console model that includes a disc drive to take advantage of these features.

Today also marks the launch of Designer’s Cut, a brand new Borderlands 3 downloadable add-on that creates new ways to play by introducing an additional Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter and Arms Race, a roguelike experience that’s fast-paced, challenging, and consistently remixed by randomized elements. By putting the focus squarely on guns and gameplay, Arms Race makes every loot drop meaningful and exciting. Meanwhile, players looking for fresh ways to experience Borderlands 3’s shooting and looting can wield the power of the additional Skill Trees to develop their own unique Vault Hunter builds. Each Skill Tree offers an exciting new Action Skill, as well as novel passive abilities.

Disclaimer

