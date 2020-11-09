 

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

ESI Group (FR0004110310 – ESI) (Paris:ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in October 31, 2020, in accordance with articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting
rights *

Number of voting rights **

6,029,462

8,313,762

7,938,114

* The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on all shares eligible for voting right (single or double), including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares).

** All Group shares have equal right to vote, except treasury shares, which are deprived of the right to vote, and registered shares held for more than four years that are eligible for double voting rights.

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
ESI Group: Third-quarter 2020 Sales
22.10.20
ESI unterstützt den Red Dot Award von JMDA mithilfe von Virtual Prototyping
21.10.20
ESI Group’s Board of Directors appoints Alex Davern as Independent Observer
20.10.20
Simulation der Kunststoffverarbeitung hebt Augmented Reality dank des Projekts AMPLI auf eine neue Ebene
14.10.20
ESI Group gewinnt COVID-19-Preis der „L’Usine Digitale Simulation and AI Awards“