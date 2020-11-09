 

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at SITC Annual Meeting and at Additional International Immuno-Oncology Summits

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) has been invited to provide an update on its R&D programs in immuno-oncology at several dedicated international conferences in October and November. The Company’s broad presence in scientific cancer research events confirms its expertise in the highly attractive field of myeloid cells and macrophages, identified as poor prognostic factors in oncology and in immune escape mechanisms of cancer immunotherapies.

Details of the OSE Immunotherapeutics SITC presentation:

  • SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) Annual Meeting, November 10-14, 2020.
    E-poster audio presentation: “CLEC-1 is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy limiting tumor cells phagocytosis and synergizing with tumor-targeted antibodies”
     Abstract: #212
    Presentation Time: Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4:50-5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1-1:30 p.m. EST
    Posters will be on display from 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, until the SITC virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020

    Presentation of novel “Don’t Eat Me” receptor CLEC-1, identified in collaboration with Dr Elise Chiffoleau and the team of Nantes University Hospital, as a novel myeloid immune checkpoint target for cancer immunotherapy. Similar to the SIRPα/CD47 pathway, CLEC1/CLEC1-Ligand pathway inhibits the phagocytosis of macrophages and antigen-presentation by dendritic cells. CLEC-1 ligand differentiates from CD47 as expressed by tumor cells in stress conditions, in particular when combined with cytotoxic and immunogenic chemotherapy. The CLEC-1 monoclonal antibody antagonists developed by OSE release this inhibition and act in synergy with the commercialized antibodies targeting tumor antigens.

Details of additional presentations at immuno-oncology summits:

  • Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit, October 27-29, 2020
    Talk on “Don’t Eat me signal Targets as novel innate immune checkpoint inhibitors: the validated SIRPa and novel CLEC-1 targets”
  • CD47/SIRPα Summit, November 4-5, 2020
    Plenary lecture: “Fundamental Biology Behind Alternative SIRP Homologs & an Overview of OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Approach”

     Presentation of R&D studies and results focused on the interest of “Don’t Eat Me” receptor blockade as a new emergent pathway of interest in immuno-oncology. Translational and preclinical study data conducted in rodent in vivo and human ex vivo models have characterized the efficacy and mechanism of action of BI 765063, formerly OSE-172, the first selective antibody antagonist of SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Eat Me” signals. OSE’s R&D team has identified a complimentary SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Find Me” mechanism of action which reverses a major mechanism of resistance and escape to immunotherapy called “T-cell exclusion.”

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at SITC Annual Meeting and at Additional International Immuno-Oncology Summits Regulatory News: OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) has been invited to provide an update on its R&D programs in immuno-oncology at several dedicated international conferences in October and November. The Company’s broad …

