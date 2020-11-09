 

Onxeo Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in DRIIV-1b Study and Positive Interim Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 18:00  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced the completion of enrollment in the DRIIV-1b study and favorable interim results.

DRIIV-1b was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA in combination with carboplatin (n=3) and then carboplatin plus paclitaxel (n=6) in eligible patients with metastatic solid tumors, progressing at inclusion. The last planned patient has received treatment and will be followed until disease progression.

At this stage and on the first seven patients evaluated for safety, the favorable safety profile of AsiDNA in combination with carboplatine +/- paclitaxel is confirmed, as no serious adverse events related to AsiDNA and no dose-limiting toxicities have been observed in these patients.

In terms of efficacy, four of the seven patients experienced a partial response and/or longer durations of disease control than with previous treatment lines. Three patients are still being treated. These preliminary data represent a particularly encouraging signal of efficacy that supports further clinical development of AsiDNA in combination with these reference chemotherapies.

Olivier de Beaumont, Chief Medical Officer of Onxeo, said: “AsiDNA's mechanism of action, which prevents tumor DNA repair, is particularly well suited for combination with 'DNA breakers' such as chemotherapy, a reference treatment of cancer, for which clinicians seek to maximize efficacy without increasing an already significant toxicity. In DRIIV-1b, we are looking for a signal of greater efficacy than that observed with previous treatment lines, without increasing toxicity. Analysis of the first seven patients, for whom we now have sufficient hindsight, shows particularly encouraging results. For three patients with advanced metastatic cancers, sometimes heavily pre-treated, the combination of AsiDNA with one or two chemotherapies resulted in particularly long periods of progression-free disease control, sometimes exceeding 8 months and always longer than those obtained with previous treatment lines, including immunotherapy. One patient achieved a partial response, an outcome which was never achieved under previous treatments, including another platinum-based chemotherapy. The two last patients have started their treatment, thus completing enrollment in this study. Subject, of course, to the duration of control for three patients still being treated, we expect topline results for the entire study in early 2021, while on the basis of these positive results, we are already preparing the continuation of the clinical development of AsiDNA through a phase 2 study in a selected indication with high medical needs.”

Seite 1 von 3
Onxeo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onxeo Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in DRIIV-1b Study and Positive Interim Results Regulatory News: Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
Onxeo Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in DRIIV-1b Study and Positive Interim Results
22.10.20
Onxeo Receives Notice of Intent to Grant a New Patent Enhancing the Protection in Europe of AsiDNA Combined with PARP Inhibitors
22.10.20
Onxeo Receives Notice of Intent to Grant a New Patent Enhancing the Protection in Europe of AsiDNA Combined with PARP Inhibitors
21.10.20
Onxeo Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase Ib/II Study Revocan
21.10.20
Onxeo Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase Ib/II Study Revocan