 

Lithia Motors CFO Recognized as a Leading Woman in the Auto Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 18:02  |  43   |   |   

Tina Miller, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) has been named to the 2020 list of Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News. Every five years, Automotive News compiles the list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, recognizing top female executives at automakers, suppliers, dealerships, and vendors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005851/en/

Tina Miller, Lithia Motors, Inc., CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Tina Miller, Lithia Motors, Inc., CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tina’s first 15 years of leadership, passion and drive have been instrumental to the growth and success of our company. Her unique perspectives and experiences bring diverse insights to our strategy and our mission of Growth powered by people. Lithia’s culture promotes and celebrates the unique skills that each individual brings to our growing organization, and we look forward to the next decade of growth together,” said Lithia Motors President and CEO Bryan DeBoer.

Miller got her start in public accounting in California’s Silicon Valley before moving to Medford, Oregon and beginning her new career at Lithia Motors as a manager in internal audit. Looking back at her automotive career, she credits her success to the variety of leaders who saw her growth in a way she never saw herself. “They could see my potential before I could, and my mentors encouraged me to try new things I never thought was possible,” said Miller.

In particular, Miller has played a pivotal part in helping Lithia build the broadest coast-to-coast automotive retail network, reaching over 92% of the United States. This impressive growth has created a network of people, locations and inventory to fulfill its omni-channel offerings, including Driveway and Greencars.

“To be successful, you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Do your research, create your plan, and execute. It can be scary, but if you believe in yourself, your team and your plan, that can be the fuel to get you across the finish line,” said Miller.

In addition to her honor as a leading female auto executive, Miller will also participate on a panel at the Automotive News Leading Women virtual conference. This year’s theme is “Driving Change.” The panel’s discussion will focus on the challenges COVID-19 has posed for many companies and accelerated the need for change. This session takes place on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Lithia

Lithia Motors, Inc. is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer’s vehicle ownership experience, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon their massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithiamotors.com
www.lithiainvestorrelations.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com

Lithia Motors on Facebook
 http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

Lithia Motors on Twitter
 http://twitter.com/lithiamotors

Lithia Motors (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lithia Motors CFO Recognized as a Leading Woman in the Auto Industry Tina Miller, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) has been named to the 2020 list of Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News. Every five years, Automotive News compiles the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Lithia Reports Highest Quarterly Net Income in Company History
13.10.20
Lithia Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results