Lithia Motors CFO Recognized as a Leading Woman in the Auto Industry

Tina Miller, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) has been named to the 2020 list of Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News. Every five years, Automotive News compiles the list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, recognizing top female executives at automakers, suppliers, dealerships, and vendors.

Tina Miller, Lithia Motors, Inc., CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tina’s first 15 years of leadership, passion and drive have been instrumental to the growth and success of our company. Her unique perspectives and experiences bring diverse insights to our strategy and our mission of Growth powered by people. Lithia’s culture promotes and celebrates the unique skills that each individual brings to our growing organization, and we look forward to the next decade of growth together,” said Lithia Motors President and CEO Bryan DeBoer.

Miller got her start in public accounting in California’s Silicon Valley before moving to Medford, Oregon and beginning her new career at Lithia Motors as a manager in internal audit. Looking back at her automotive career, she credits her success to the variety of leaders who saw her growth in a way she never saw herself. “They could see my potential before I could, and my mentors encouraged me to try new things I never thought was possible,” said Miller.

In particular, Miller has played a pivotal part in helping Lithia build the broadest coast-to-coast automotive retail network, reaching over 92% of the United States. This impressive growth has created a network of people, locations and inventory to fulfill its omni-channel offerings, including Driveway and Greencars.

“To be successful, you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Do your research, create your plan, and execute. It can be scary, but if you believe in yourself, your team and your plan, that can be the fuel to get you across the finish line,” said Miller.

In addition to her honor as a leading female auto executive, Miller will also participate on a panel at the Automotive News Leading Women virtual conference. This year’s theme is “Driving Change.” The panel’s discussion will focus on the challenges COVID-19 has posed for many companies and accelerated the need for change. This session takes place on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Lithia

Lithia Motors, Inc. is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer’s vehicle ownership experience, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon their massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

