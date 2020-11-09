 

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the October 2020

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further the Company) reviewed operating segments since the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 and presents revenue disclosures accordingly. The following operating segments of the Company are:

  • Oil terminals activity, that includes Klaipėda oil terminal and Subačius oil terminal,
  • Regulated LNG activity in Klaipėda and
  • Commercial LNG activity, that includes small-scale LNG reloading station in Klaipėda and Business development projects.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the October 2020 comprised EUR 2.2 million and is lower by EUR 0.4 million or by 15.4 % compared to October of 2019.  The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the first ten months of 2020 comprised EUR 26.0 million and is in the same level as compared to the same period of 2019.
                                                                                                                                   
The preliminary sales revenue of the Company LNG terminal for October 2020 comprised EUR 3.5 million (during the same month of 2019 – EUR 5.9 million). LNG terminal revenue consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue from regulated activities. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of LNG terminal for the first ten months of 2020 decreased by 38.7 % due to the reduction of security supplement of Klaipėda LNG terminal from the 1st January of 2020.

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar
30.10.20
AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the nine months of 2020
30.10.20
AB Klaipėdos nafta interim unaudited financial information regarding the nine months of 2020
29.10.20
Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta
28.10.20
Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar
22.10.20
AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the nine months of 2020