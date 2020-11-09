REXEL DECIDES TO END ITS SHORT-TERM RATING BY MOODY’S

As disclosed in its Q3 2020 sales release, Rexel announces that it has decided to end its "NP - Non Prime" short-term rating issued by Moody’s.

This decision follows the change in Moody's commercial policy and the limited use of this rating by investors (the short-term rating is similar for all companies that are non-investment grade).

Rexel maintains one short-term rating ("B" by S&P) and two long-term ratings ("BB" with a stable outlook by S&P and "Ba2" with a stable outlook by Moody’s).





