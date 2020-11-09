 

WISeKey’s Digital Health Passport to Include a Trusted Vaccination Digital Certificate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 18:00  |  61   |   |   

WISeKey’s Digital Health Passport to Include a Trusted Vaccination Digital Certificate

Geneva – November 9, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that in cooperation with partners has integrated a vaccination certificate on its WIShelter SafePass which ensures users’ privacy, security and safety whilst providing access to diagnostics, vaccine education and necessary medical services and data.

Gaining a vaccine to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus would provide a big boost to the global economy in 2021, but the initial geographic distribution of that benefit will likely depend on the deployment technologies used for this vaccine. The use of digital certification technologies such as the one provided by WISekey ensures that the right digital technologies are being harnessed to support the public-health response to COVID-19 worldwide, including population surveillance, case identification, contact tracing and evaluation of interventions on the basis of mobility data and communication with the public.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WIShelter SafePass mobile application without even having to type any password. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

The WIShelter Safepass suite was built by leaders in the clinical and technical field and allows for scalability and flexibility. It enables users to identify clinical COVID biomarkers, contact tracing, diagnostics, and triage for vaccine access, whilst keeping security at its core.  

All health details are encrypted and linked to the user’s identity, represented by a Digital Certificate. Encrypting this data is important to protect users’ confidential information and ensuring that theyare staying up-to-date with their health credentials, and is in compliance with all privacy requirements, like the European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens’ personal data. WISeKey is a fully Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions and Webtrust.ORG.

Seite 1 von 2
WISeKey International Holding Namen-Akt. (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey’s Digital Health Passport to Include a Trusted Vaccination Digital Certificate WISeKey’s Digital Health Passport to Include a Trusted Vaccination Digital Certificate Geneva – November 9, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
World Trade Point Federation WTPF, WISeKey and the OISTE.ORG Foundation announces in Geneva a strategic collaboration on the New Generation of Trade Points
04.11.20
WISeKey’s Access Control in 5G Communication Networks Using Trusted PKI Certificates and VaultIC Microprocessors is Creating a New 5G Trust Model
02.11.20
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
26.10.20
WISeKey’s WIShelter Covid-19 Platform Using Digital IDs and Blockchain to Help Tourist Destinations Certify Travelers are not Infected
22.10.20
WISeKey and OpSec Security Partnership Establishes Trust Between Brands and their Customers through Improved Customer Engagement
21.10.20
Allscripts, US leader in healthcare information technology solutions, selects WISeKey to secure its communication systems
16.10.20
WISeKey’s Watch Birth Certificate on the Blockchain Already Securing over 2.5 Million Luxury Swiss Watches
13.10.20
WISeKey’S AIoT SOLUTIONS OFFER THE BEST PROTECTION AGAINST CYBER ATTACKS ON CONNECTED CARS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
273
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?