WISeKey’s Digital Health Passport to Include a Trusted Vaccination Digital Certificate

Gaining a vaccine to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus would provide a big boost to the global economy in 2021, but the initial geographic distribution of that benefit will likely depend on the deployment technologies used for this vaccine. The use of digital certification technologies such as the one provided by WISekey ensures that the right digital technologies are being harnessed to support the public-health response to COVID-19 worldwide, including population surveillance, case identification, contact tracing and evaluation of interventions on the basis of mobility data and communication with the public.

Geneva – November 9, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that in cooperation with partners has integrated a vaccination certificate on its WIShelter SafePass which ensures users’ privacy, security and safety whilst providing access to diagnostics, vaccine education and necessary medical services and data.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WIShelter SafePass mobile application without even having to type any password. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

The WIShelter Safepass suite was built by leaders in the clinical and technical field and allows for scalability and flexibility. It enables users to identify clinical COVID biomarkers, contact tracing, diagnostics, and triage for vaccine access, whilst keeping security at its core.

All health details are encrypted and linked to the user’s identity, represented by a Digital Certificate. Encrypting this data is important to protect users’ confidential information and ensuring that theyare staying up-to-date with their health credentials, and is in compliance with all privacy requirements, like the European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens’ personal data. WISeKey is a fully Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions and Webtrust.ORG.