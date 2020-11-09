Stone Gold Inc. Announces Fall Glenrock Property Exploration Results

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. ( TSX-V / STG ) (" Stone Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the results from its fall 2020 surface rock and soil geochemical sampling program are available for the Glenrock Gold Property (“Property”) located 100 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The exploration program was undertaken in follow-up to the results of the surface sampling program reported in the Sept 10, 2020 News Release.

During the program, 28 surface rock geochem samples were obtained from outcrop and 30 soil geochem samples were collected over a GPS located grid covering the Glenrock West and Glenrock Northwest occurrences with the larger Glenrock Property area.

2020 Fall Program Results

The results of the fall 2020 program further advance and ready gold drill targets for the winter of 2020 in the vicinity of the Glenrock Main, West and Northwest occurrences. Best results include 4.59 g/t Au in a grab sample adjacent to an overgrown historic trench along the main east west trend between the Glenrock West and Main gold occurrences. Chip sampling of gossanous friable rocks across the shear zone within the trench returned a grade of 1.32 g/t Au over 5 metres.

Follow-up field investigation of the high grade Glenrock Northwest occurrences, which had previously reported 13.4 g/t Au from a grab sample in 2018, included the collection of five 0.5 sq. m composite grab samples in the immediate area which averaged 5.82 g/t Au with the highest grade sample reporting 11.8 g/t Au. Other sampling included following the Glenrock West occurrence westward where a grab sample of the favorable highly silicified finely pyritic sheared rocks was obtained from an overgrown pit reporting 1.99 g/t Au before trending into an adjacent swamp. In summary, the analytical results range from <0.01 to 11.8 g/t Au averaging 1.74 g/t Au. The analytical highlights from this program are presented in the below table.

Glenrock Gold Property Location Sample #s Sample Type / Size 2020 Assays

(g/t Au) Glenrock between West and Main occurrence 1058206 1.0 m chip sample 3.51 Glenrock between West and Main occurrence 1058207 1.0 m chip sample 0.72 Glenrock between West and Main occurrence 1058208 1.0 m chip sample 0.51 Glenrock between West and Main occurrence 1058209 1.0 m chip sample 0.53 Glenrock between West and Main occurrence 1058210 1.0 m chip sample 1.35 Glenrock between West and Main occurrence 1058211 grab 2.12 Glenrock between West and Main occurrence 1058214 grab 4.59 Glenrock Northwest occurrence 1058215 0.5 sq. m composite grab 0.63 Glenrock Northwest occurrence 1058216 0.5 sq. m composite grab 11.80 Glenrock Northwest occurrence 1058217 0.5 sq. m composite grab 3.34 Glenrock Northwest occurrence 1058218 0.5 sq. m composite grab 5.51 Glenrock Northwest occurrence 1058219 0.5 sq. m composite grab 7.86 Western end of Glenrock West occurrence 1058223 grab 1.99 Glenrock West occurrence 1058225 0.5 m chip sample 2.46

The results of the extended soil survey reported elevated gold values averaging 43 ppb Au both to the west and east southeast of the Glenrock West occurrence area coincident with the presence of anomalous gold values from the rock samples. Additional elevated gold values in soil were reported in samples east and west along strike from the Glenrock Northwest occurrence. The soil results also suggest the presence of a possible third parallel westward line of elevated gold values extending from the Glenrock North occurrence trending between the Glenrock Northwest and Glenrock West occurrences.