Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Bedminster, NJ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Michael E. DiNizo, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker. Mr. DiNizo is responsible for providing customized solutions through personal client service in the Bank’s Commercial and Industrial (C&I) business while servicing commercial businesses in the metropolitan area. Mr. DiNizo is a seasoned financial services professional with more than 27 years of experience in the industry. He is a demonstrated leader and team player and will reinforce and expand the bank’s footprint in the commercial arena.



Prior to Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Michael served as Senior Vice President, Business Banking Director at Capital One Bank in White Plains, New York. There he aggressively managed client portfolios while focusing on new client acquisition through the utilization of centers of influence and client referrals. While at Capital One, he was a 2017 Pinnacle Winner and 2018 and 2019 Top Performer Panelist. Previously, at Citizens Bank Mr. DiNizo successfully led a team of Business Banking Officers covering the State of Connecticut and Hudson Valley, NY while focusing on client acquisition and portfolio growth. He additionally held a key role as Retail Regional Sales Manager at M&T Bank in Tarrytown, NY where he was a President’s Council Winner for five consecutive years, a two-time Chairman’s Club Winner and 2011 Business Banking Hall of Fame inductee. Additional employment included Small Business Direct Sales Team Leader at JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. in White Plains, NY and Business Banker at M&T Bank Corp in Tarrytown, NY.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from SUNY College at Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh, NY.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Peapack Private and Peapack Capital, offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

