 

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Barney Frank, Billy Bean, and Bobby Blair to Present at the Opal Group Impact Investing Forum 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 18:17  |  64   |   |   

WILTON MANORS, FL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or the Company”), a diversity and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups, is pleased to announce that LGBTQ Loyalty Board Members Barney Frank, Billy Bean and Bobby Blair will be featured keynote panelists in the upcoming conference, IMPACT INVESTING FORUM 2020. The conference will be held on Tuesday, November 10th. The keynote panel session: Driving Diversity, Inclusion and Change through Impact Investing and the LGBTQ Community, will be moderated by, Dan Hughes, Creator of Athlete’s Influence and Co-Founder/Partner of LOHAS Advisors. The Opal Group conference will be their 5Th annual Impact Investing Forum presented as a hybrid conference to include both a “live” in-person event alongside a virtual online component. For more information please follow Link: https://opalgroup.net/conference/impact-investing-forum-2020/

Our three esteemed Board Members are trailblazers in LGBTQ+ issues involving ground-breaking policy, inclusion in sports, and business. They will be discussing the power of LGBTQ+: driving diversity, inclusion and change through investing.

“As I wondered after retiring from Congress how to continue the work I had been doing for decades, I was so happy to come across this effort. In my last years in office I was focused on advancing the fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination and helping our financial system fully serve the interests of investors. This is a double twofer: It provides LGBTQ people and our friends and families the opportunity to advance both their personal economic situations and their moral commitments at the same time and it gives me the chance to find personal satisfaction while serving the public good,” said Former Congressman and LGBTQ Loyalty Board Member, Barney Frank.

"In spite of all the challenges that 2020 has presented, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. has remained resilient in building this company, and our determination has never wavered. I am so excited at the opportunity to share our LGBTQ100 ESG index with the attendees of the Opal Group Impact Investing Forum. We believe in our methodology and its long-term impact. We look forward to discussing the power of advancing equality, and how this resource will be an essential asset to everyone in the investment community,” said Billy Bean, Major League Baseball and LGBTQ Loyalty Board member.

“Corporations that engage in best practices for LGBTQ Equality and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) in corporate America have proven to be consequential investments for investors. It is a true honor to join Billy and Barney as we will share our unique journeys, with the Opal Group conference attendee’s that brought us together to launch our company, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. In the 4th quarter of 2019, our company launched the LGBTQ100 ESG Index. Our Index has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception by 4.48 percent. We are thrilled our ETF, that we expect to launch by Q1, 2020 on the Nasdaq, (Ticker: LGBT) will provide investors an opportunity to invest in a collective group of corporations that serve their principles and core values”, commented Bobby Blair, LGBTQ Loyalty CEO.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.
press@lgbtql.com 1-310-870-9661


LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Barney Frank, Billy Bean, and Bobby Blair to Present at the Opal Group Impact Investing Forum 2020 WILTON MANORS, FL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or the Company”), a diversity and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
LGBTQ Loyalty focused to launch ETF in Q1 or sooner