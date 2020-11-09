VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2020 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 17:30 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.