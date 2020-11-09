Rogers Sugar Inc. Conference Call – 4th Quarter 2020 Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2020 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November
25, 2020, at 17:30 (Eastern Time).
The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.
If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 1577637#. This recording will be available until December 2, 2020.
For further information:
Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com
