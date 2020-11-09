Micro-LED - Lighting the Way for Display Technologies, IDTechEx Reports

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-LED technology has been exciting the trade and consumer tech press for several years now, particularly since 2014 when Apple purchased the micro-LED-focused start-up, LuxeVue. The implication that leading tech firms were racing to incorporate micro-LED in their highly desirable consumer tech prompted a flurry of speculation that micro-LED would be the 'next big thing' in TVs, smartphones, wearables and much more.

That hasn't happened – yet. But in the past few years the likes of Sony, LG and Samsung have demonstrated large-scale micro-LED screens, while other firms have brought various micro-LED prototypes to market, and still more have expressed plans to do so.

Micro-LED is exciting the markets and commentators, but the question of whether, and how, it will become the natural replacement for other LED technologies, including the currently dominant LCD and OLED, is somewhat complex.

In a new study, "Micro-LED Displays 2020–2030: Technology, Commercialization, Opportunity, Market and Players", IDTechEx reveals how gaps in the current supply chain and manufacturing capabilities may on one level be seen as hindering progress, but are, simultaneously, generating great opportunity.

What is micro-LED?

Micro-LED displays are descended from the traditional LED displays that are still widely used, for example, in departure boards at stations and airports. Micro-LEDs act as pixels and emit light themselves, and are thus described as 'self-emitting'. As the name suggests, micro-LED uses much smaller LED chips than its predecessors. There is no formally agreed definition, but generally a micro-LED chip is less than 100 micrometers (i.e., has an LED emission area per pixel below 100 X 100 micrometers).

The size and nature of micro-LEDs convey several advantages when used in display screens. Their color gamut is superb, with perfect blacks and brightness above 1 million nits. A micro-LED screen can be exceptionally thin, with resolution as high as 6,000 PPI, and has a wide viewing angle. What is more, micro-LED screens have a long lifespan, can be flexible and/or transparent, and can incorporate sensor technologies (such as biometric sensors to unlock the screen in a smartphone display).